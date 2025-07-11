Social media erupts after nation's largest teachers' union misspells 'fascism' in anti-Trump agenda item

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The largest teachers' union in the nation was mocked on social media this week after misspelling the word "fascism" in a resolution passed on Sunday promising to "defend democracy" against President Donald Trump.

The National Education Association (NEA) put forward the misspelled proposal at the union's annual convention on Sunday, pledging to defend "the survival of civilization itself" to its more than 3 million members.

"NEA pledges to defend democracy against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions," the agenda item read, which was posted to social media by conservative education expert Corey A. DeAngelis.

NATION'S LARGEST TEACHERS UNION VOTES TO SEVER TIES WITH ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE OVER ISRAEL SUPPORT

"The members and material resources of NEA must be committed to the defense of the democratic and educational conditions required by our hopes for a just society and the survival of civilization itself by stating the truth," the proposal continued.

"Yes, the union that claims to represent educators couldn’t even spell ‘fascism’ correctly in its official resolution attacking the president," DeAngelis wrote in a Fox News Digital opinion piece, adding, "The irony is almost too rich to parody."

It didn't take long for many others on social media to also see the humor after the union's spelling error was revealed.

One X user warned that America's institutions are being controlled by "fringe political activists" after the teachers' union moved to use the term "fascism" as a formal description of the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CEO and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, Tina Descovich, mocked the union for not being able to properly define fascism in their proposal, and opting to teach the nation's children about partisan politics rather than math and reading.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Wash., chimed in with his opinion, ripping the union for misspelling the key word in their "hysterical slander" of the current president.

One user kept it short and to the point: "Not only are they ideologues, they can't spell."

Chip Rogers, CEO of the workers' advocacy group Americans for Fair Treatment, argued that teachers' money should not be taken from them to fund the union's "hyper-partisan political activities," and urged others to "help get unions out of politics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NEA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.