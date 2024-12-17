Expand / Collapse search
NBC's Chuck Todd says ABC 'abandoned' George Stephanopoulos in settling with Trump

'A gut punch to anybody that works at a major media company,' Todd said

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
It's 'telling' that ABC News decided to settle Trump's defamation suit, says Michael Shellenberger Video

It's 'telling' that ABC News decided to settle Trump's defamation suit, says Michael Shellenberger

Public News founder Michael Shellenberger reacts to ABC News settling President-elect Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit and the White House's response to drone sightings on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NBC host Chuck Todd said he would have felt "abandoned" if he were George Stephanopoulos during the legal dispute that led to ABC News settling with President-elect Donald Trump for a whopping $15 million.

"This was stunning to me and absolutely a gut punch to anybody that works at a major media company, because I think it does set a precedent that is going to be very difficult to get out from under potentially," Todd told Substacker Chris Cillizza.

Todd added that "this was a decision to buy off bad PR." 

"All I will say is, if I were in the situation that George was in, I would feel like my network abandoned me," Todd said.

George Stephanopoulos and Donald Trump split image

Trump sued ABC News and Stephanopoulos after the anchor repeatedly insisted he was found "liable for rape" during a tense exchange with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., earlier this year on his Sunday program "This Week."  (Getty Images)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS DOESN'T MENTION ABC NEWS SETTLEMENT WITH TRUMP'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT ON HIS SUNDAY SHOW

Trump sued ABC News and Stephanopoulos after the anchor repeatedly insisted he was found "liable for rape" during a tense exchange with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on the March 10 episode of his Sunday program "This Week." Todd previously hosted fellow network Sunday show "Meet the Press."

Stephanopoulos repeated that claim ten times during his spat with Mace, despite the fact that a jury actually determined Trump was liable for "sexual abuse," which has a distinct definition under New York law.

The surprising settlement was publicly filed on Saturday, revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement and avoided a costly trial. 

Chuck Todd NBC

NBC's Chuck Todd said on Monday that he would have felt "abandoned" during the legal dispute between ABC's George Stephanopoulos and President-elect Donald Trump, which resulted in a $15 million settlement that favored the incoming commander-in-chief. (NBC NewsWire via Getty Images) (NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

NANCY MACE’S OFFICE CALLS ON ABC, WOMEN’S GROUPS TO ‘DEMAND AN APOLOGY’ FROM GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS

ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees.  

Todd acknowledged he does not "know the specific situation" that led to the settlement. Legal experts told Fox News Digital the decision was likely made by the Disney-owned network to avoid potential embarrassment in the discovery process.

"Maybe there was more liability that I don't know about," Todd said. "Maybe there was something else that I don't know about. But everything I know, I would feel like I was abandoned."

Cillizza replied, "To your point, are we setting a precedent here on the heels of Amazon giving $1 million to the [Trump] inaugural fund, Meta giving $1 million. OpenAI is giving a million. Is this sort of the world accommodating Trump?"

Nancy Mace George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos said former President Trump was found "liable for rape" multiple times during the March interview.  (Screenshot/ABC News)

Todd replied, "I've raised this before. I mean, publicly traded companies right now owning news organizations … It's not going well. It's just not going well."

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn