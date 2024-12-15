Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

George Stephanopoulos doesn't mention ABC News settlement with Trump's defamation lawsuit on his Sunday show

The ABC News anchor also deleted his X account

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
ABC News agrees to pay $15 million in Trump defamation suit Video

ABC News agrees to pay $15 million in Trump defamation suit

‘Fox News Live’ co-host Arthel Neville reports on the breaking story.

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos ignored the news about his network’s massive settlement with President-elect Donald Trump on his Sunday show. 

Fox News Digital first reported on Saturday that ABC News and Stephanopoulos agreed to a settlement to avoid a costly trial over Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the network and anchor.

News of the settlement, however, failed to appear on ABC’s "This Week." Instead, Stephanopoulos focused on stories about unidentified drones over New Jersey, ongoing conflicts in Syria and Trump’s cabinet picks.

He also deleted his X account over the weekend.

George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

George Stephanopoulos avoided referencing the news about ABC's settlement with President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday. (ABC News screenshot)

LIBERALS UNLOAD ON ABC'S SETTLEMENT WITH TRUMP, DEFEND GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: 'KNEE BENT, RING KISSED'

Stephanopoulos was the focus of the lawsuit after he asserted that Trump was found "liable for rape" in a civil case during a contentious interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., last March.

After playing a clip of Mace discussing being a victim of rape, Stephanopoulos asked her, "How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?" 

"You've endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape," Stephanopoulos said, alluding to the legal victory by Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Stephanopoulos repeated that claim ten times during his spat with Mace, despite the fact that a jury actually determined Trump was liable for "sexual abuse," which has a distinct definition under New York law.

The "This Week" host was initially defiant against the lawsuit when asked about it in May, adding he would not be "cowed out of doing my job because of a threat."

Trump Stephanopoulos

Stephanopoulos repeatedly claimed Trump was found liable for rape during a broadcast in March. (Getty Images)

"Trump sued me because I used the word ‘rape,’ even though a judge said that’s in fact what did happen. We filed a motion to dismiss," Stephanopoulos told late-night host Stephen Colbert.

According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees. 

Stephanopoulos and ABC News also had to issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file the defamation lawsuit. The note reads, "ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024."

TRUMP HOPES TO KEEP WINNING WHEN HE TAKES ABC NEWS, CBS NEWS TO COURT OVER ALLEGED 'DISHONEST REPORTING'

ABC News said the network was "pleased" to have concluded the case.

ABC George Stephanopoulos

ABC News and Stephanopoulos paid a $15 million settlement in the Trump defamation lawsuit. (Getty Images)

"We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing," an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.