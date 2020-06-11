NBC News says it will capitalize the 'B' when referring to black people

NBC News and MSNBC are adjusting its reporting style amid racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.

Fox News confirmed late Thursday night that, "Effective immediately, NBC News and MSNBC will capitalize the 'B' in Black when referring to people or the community across all the networks’ platforms."

The Washington Post's media critic Erik Wemple was the first to report the style change.

Much of the mainstream media has entered uncharted waters as a movement of racial awareness has touched nearly every facet of American culture.

One prominent example was the widely publicized internal struggles The New York Times experienced over an op-ed that was written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., which faced heavy backlash from its own reporters, who claimed that his piece "puts black Times staffers in danger."

That resulted in the resignation of Times editorial page editor, James Bennet, and reportedly fewer op-eds that will be published.

Another major shift took place at political news outlet Axios, where co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei reportedly told his staff that not only did they have the ability to attend the nationwide protests, their employer would also work to cover their bail if they were arrested.

"First, let me say we proudly support and encourage you to exercise your rights to free speech, press, and protest. If you’re arrested or meet harm while exercising these rights, Axios will stand behind you and use the Family Fund to cover your bail or assist with medical bills," VandeHei wrote reportedly in response to an anonymous staffer's question about the outlet's policy on attending protests.