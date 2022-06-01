NBC News' Richard Engel shares heartbreaking news about young son, announces he's developed dystonia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced devastating news on Tuesday that his six-year-old son, Henry, has "taken a turn for the worse" and developed dystonia.

"For everyone following Henry’s story, unfortunately he’s taken a turn for the worse. His condition progressed and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/ stiffness. He was in the hospital for 6 weeks, but is now home and getting love from brother Theo," Engel tweeted to accompany a moving video of Engel’s two-year-old son Theo kissing Henry.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure for dystonia, but medications can improve symptoms. The cause of the disorder isn’t known. Henry was born with the genetic disorder Rett syndrome, and the veteran reporter has been open about the condition for years.

"I called the doctor and he said, 'We found something. It’s very, very severe. It’s lifelong, not treatable,’" Engel said in 2018. "I was in a state of shock. I got back into this convoy, shaking. It was the worst day of my life."

SHANNON BREAM'S NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS ON BIBLE PROVIDE HOPE WHEN PEOPLE REALLY NEED IT, FOX ANCHOR SAYS

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Engel and his wife, Mary, have also explained the difficulties of seeing their younger son pass Henry developmentally. NBC News fans have since followed Henry’s journey and Engel’s latest heartbreaking update resulted in an outpouring of support.

KENTUCKY MOM OF 9-MONTH-OLD TWINS GOES THROUGH MULTIPLE BABY FORMULA CANS WEEKLY, AIMS TO HELP OTHERS, TOO

Engel shared a second tweet about Henry on Tuesday, writing "Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, from Henry, our Mr. Handsome," to caption a photo of his son sitting up.

AMERICA'S BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: PHOTOS SHOW THE STARTLING REALITY

Rett syndrome is a rare, neurodevelopmental disorder that slows development or causes loss of "purposeful use of the hands, distinctive hand movements, slowed brain and head growth, problems with walking, seizures, and intellectual disability," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The award-winning Engel has been with NBC News since 2003 and became its chief foreign correspondent in 2008. His reporting appears across NBC and MSNBC platforms.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.