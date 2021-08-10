NBC: Andrew Cuomo resignation could 'squash' positive Biden headlines about Senate infrastructure bill passing

NBC reported Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., announcing his resignation could "squash" good news for President Joe Biden and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"What is so notable… is the Governor of New York choosing this particular day, and even this hour, to make this announcement," Kelly O'Donnell said immediately after Gov. Cuomo announced he would step down in two weeks amid accusations of sexual harassment.

NY GOV. CUOMO RESIGNS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

In what was considered a significant win for Biden, the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier Tuesday with 19 Republican votes.

"Yes, there have been calls from President Biden, and from almost every top Democrat in the country, including Chuck Schumer … but they have just had what is arguably the most significant political victory of President Biden’s time in office and Gov. Cuomo using the power of his own news-making ability to squash that in the moment," O'Donnell said.

The White House plans to celebrate the infrastructure bill later today, O'Donnell said, but Cuomo’s sudden resignation could take away attention.

BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: 19 GOP SENATORS VOTE FOR $1T LEGISLATION

"After calls for resignation from the president, who had been a longtime ally of Andrew Cuomo, both being in public life for the last four decades, picking this moment and this day is significant and certainly changes the trajectory of the White House plans for the day," the NBC reporter said.

O'Donnell was not sure if the White House received a "head’s up" that Cuomo would steal headlines.

"Certainly, this is a day for Andrew Cuomo’s farewell speech to New York … effectively steps on the biggest political news for the Biden White House in quite some time and that is that bipartisan infrastructure package," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden is expected to speak about the infrastructure bill on Tuesday afternoon, but as O’Donnell mentioned, his thoughts on Cuomo will "clearly" be part of the event.

The New York Times' Jonathan Martin made a similar observation.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.