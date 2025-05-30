Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Navy veteran's $500M defamation lawsuit against Associated Press advances with first hearing

Zachary Young successfully sued CNN earlier this year

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Zachary Young reacts to CNN defamation victory Video

Zachary Young reacts to CNN defamation victory

U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young offers his reaction to winning the CNN defamation trial in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Zachary Young’s high-stakes defamation lawsuit against the Associated Press continues to inch along in Bay County, Florida, as the U.S. Navy veteran seeks to clear his name. 

Young successfully sued CNN for defamation earlier this year after saying the network smeared him by implying he illegally profited from helping people flee Afghanistan on the "black market" during the Biden administration's disastrous 2021 military withdrawal. 

When covering the trial in January, Associated Press media reporter David Bauder wrote that "Young’s business helped smuggle people out of Afghanistan."

Young’s legal team has said that the Associated Press article "went even further than CNN’s falsehoods," and the veteran is seeking nearly $500 million in a defamation suit against the AP. 

NAVY VETERAN SEEKS NEARLY $500 MILLION IN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Navy Veteran Zachary Young

U.S. Navy Veteran Zachary Young, seen here in Pakistan in the early 2000s, is suing the Associated Press for defamation.  (Zachary Young)

On Monday, Young’s legal team responded to the AP’s motion to dismiss the suit. The AP had insisted Young’s complaint is "without merit" and unjustly challenges the outlet's free speech rights, but the Navy veteran’s legal team believes the motion failed to address "core issues."

"It does not dispute that the term ‘human smuggling’ implies criminal conduct, nor does it offer any valid explanation for its use of that term, even though a court previously ruled that Mr. Young committed no crime. AP’s own Stylebook defines ‘smuggling’ as illegal," Young’s attorney, Daniel Lustig, wrote. 

"Dozens of AP articles reflect that usage. Just days before this filing, AP published a story about a man sentenced to 25 years in prison for ‘smuggling people,’ reinforcing that understanding," Lustig continued. "Even after receiving notice, AP refused to retract or revise the statement, not even to use a more accurate term such as ‘evacuate’ or ‘rescue.’"

NAVY VETERAN WHO PROVED CNN DEFAMED HIM SUES ASSOCIATED PRESS, SAYS HE WAS FALSELY PAINTED AS ‘SMUGGLER’

Zachary Young

U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young settled with CNN for an undisclosed amount after a jury found he was defamed by the network. Young filed a defamation lawsuit against the AP for "an article that went even further than CNN’s falsehoods."  (Jessica Costescu)

Young’s attorney believes the most "notable" part of the AP’s motion to dismiss is that it never denied that "smuggling" refers to a criminal act.

"Instead, it argues that the statement, in context, was not defamatory. That is not a defense, it is a concession. Under Florida law, if a statement is reasonably capable of a defamatory meaning, it is a question for the jury, not one to be resolved on a motion to dismiss. AP’s attempt to invoke the anti-SLAPP statute to shield such a statement is both legally unsupported and fundamentally flawed," Lustig wrote. 

Young’s legal team has also filed a motion to amend the complaint to include punitive damages. The 242-page filing suggested this case "exemplifies the very scenario in which punitive damages are warranted to punish and deter such consciously indifferent conduct by a media organization." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Zachary Young, who is seeking nearly $500 million in a defamation lawsuit against the Associated Press, continues to push for punitive damages after the outlet wrote he

Zachary Young’s legal team responded to the AP’s motion to dismiss the suit. (Zachary Young )

On Tuesday, each side appeared for the first hearing in front of 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge William S. Henry, who also presided over the CNN trial. The Case Management Conference, conducted over Zoom, was largely procedural and offered a chance for each party to explain why respective motions should be heard. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Henry scheduled the next hearing for July 3. He is expected to rule on both the AP’s motion to dismiss and Young’s amended complaint.

The AP has referred to the lawsuit as "frivolous" in past statements to the press. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 