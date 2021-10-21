NASA engineer of 37 years prepared to retire over vaccine mandate if religious exemption isn't granted

A NASA engineer of 37 years is prepared to retire over President Biden's vaccine mandate, arguing it is her "First Amendment right" to refuse the shot for religious reasons. Sophia Smith appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the mandate and why she has requested a religious exemption from the vaccine.

"I believe my body is God's temple," Smith told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "All three of vaccine[s] use stem cells as [sic] either development or testing, and as a pro-life, I just do not believe that's the right thing to do."

"So I'm stand[ing] firm, particularly in fighting for the constitutional right... our First Amendment right. That's our rally. We call it the constitutional rally," Smith explained, referring to a group of fellow NASA employees who are assembling in protest of the mandate.

Smith made it clear she does oppose vaccines in general but believes the decision to get the shot should not have an impact on her employment.

"We're obviously not anti-vax," Smith reiterated. "You want to get vaccinated? Great. But for those of us that do not, we should not be forced to choose between our job and the vaccine."

In recent weeks, Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating the vaccine for federal workers and contractors within the executive branch.

The mandate only allows for few exemptions on disability-related and religious grounds and does not offer regular testing as an alternative.

Sophia also questioned the Biden administration for implementing the mandate for various groups of American workers, while refusing to do so for illegal immigrants as the crisis at the southern border continues to escalate.

"If [the] president feel like it worked… why did he not force the illegal immigrants and the refugee[s] and people who are receiving money from the government to get the vaccine?" Smith questioned.

"Why are they forcing the people that are working to get this vaccine? I [sic] just doesn't make any common sense."