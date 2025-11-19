Nancy Pelosi clarifies calling Trump a 'vile creature' and 'worst thing,' says it was a 'euphemism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addressed her controversial comments calling President Donald Trump a "vile creature" and the "worst thing" on Earth during her latest interview with CNN Wednesday.

"He’s just a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the Earth," Pelosi told CNN’s Elex Michaelson about Trump in an interview earlier this month.

"You think he's the worst thing on the face of the Earth?" Michaelson asked at the time.

"I do, yeah, I do," Pelosi said.

NANCY PELOSI SNAPS AT REPORTER AFTER BEING ASKED WHETHER GOP SHOULD NEGOTIATE SHUTDOWN WITH AOC

CNN host Anderson Cooper followed up on the comment in his exclusive interview with Pelosi, her first interview since announcing she would not seek re-election.

"One of the things you said recently in an interview, you said that President Trump was a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the Earth," Cooper began. "Do you think he‘s different now than he was in his first term in terms of his abilities, his leadership?"

"By the way, I said that as a euphemism," Pelosi said, before laughing. "I could have done much worse."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Pelosi's latest statement.

NANCY PELOSI'S CRITICS CELEBRATE RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

"Are there other adjectives you‘d rather use?" Cooper asked.

"No, no, I want to talk about my House, the House Democrats, and how we‘re going to win what‘s there," Pelosi said.

During the original interview, Pelosi defended her remarks, saying Trump was a "vile creature" because he did not honor the Constitution.

"Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives, he’s chilled the press, he’s scared people who are in the country legally," Pelosi said.

FIVE TIMES NANCY PELOSI LOST HER COOL WITH THE MEDIA

When reached by Fox News Digital for comment at the time, a spokesperson for Pelosi's office responded with a screenshot of a Newsweek article with the headline, "Trump Launches Attack on Nancy Pelosi: Disgusting Degenerate."

Pelosi's office did not offer a comment to Fox News Digital when it reached out again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.