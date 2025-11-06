Nancy Pelosi's critics celebrate retirement announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., celebrated her announcement Thursday that she would not be seeking re-election when her current term ends.

Prominent conservatives on X cheered Pelosi’s pending exit from Congress, with many mocking her for her family's trading prowess. Her husband Paul Pelosi's successful investments and her wealth have long drawn scrutiny from the right, although the former speaker has always denied any wrongdoing or insider trading allegations.

Conservative commentator and podcaster Stephen Miller joked, "Pelosi isn't retiring. She's just cashing out."

Pelosi announced her retirement in a video she posted to social media Thursday morning. She has served in the House since 1987.

"There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.' The anthem of our city," Pelosi said in a voiceover.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress."

Pelosi has been a major power player in U.S. politics for decades, serving as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She is the only woman in American history to hold the position, and she was instrumental in steering through Congress some of the major liberal achievements of the Obama years, in particular the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., used Pelosi’s announcement to promote the "PELOSI Act," a bill he reintroduced to Congress this year that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks while in office.

"Nancy Pelosi is retiring - perfect time to pass the PELOSI Act and BAN stock trading by members of Congress," he wrote.

Finance and political commentary account Geiger Capital left a mocking tribute to Pelosi’s alleged stock trading skills.

"*NANCY PELOSI ANNOUNCES HER RETIREMENT FROM CONGRESS: WAPO. The greatest to ever do it," it posted.

Florida’s Voice journalist Eric Daugherty shared, "JUST IN — IT’S OFFICIAL: 85-year-old Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is RETIRING. We need term limits. She’s out next year. Pelosi has caused a lot of damage to the country."

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted to Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., saying Thursday that Pelosi belongs on the "Mount Rushmore of Democratic politicians and legislators."

Greenwald wrote, "Nancy Pelosi argued, earnestly, that Joe Biden belongs on Mt. Rushmore."

Conservative writer Ed Morrisey gave his version of Pelosi’s legacy, alluding to her rivalry with President Donald Trump.

"Pelosi thought she had personally banished Orange Man Bad from politics in 2020, only to watch as Trump returned to not just win but to absolutely humiliate her hand-picked anointee," he wrote, mentioning her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris for 2024 Democratic candidate.

Trump called Pelosi's pending exit a "great thing," saying she was "evil" and mockingly praising her for his two impeachments. In an interview this week, Pelosi called Trump a "vile creature" and the "worst thing" on the planet.

Media commentators tended to point to her historic speakership and reputation for getting things done as they assessed her career on Thursday.

Reps for Pelosi did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.