Conservatives erupt on social media over 'absurd' Pelosi comment calling Trump 'worst thing' on earth

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a flurry of controversy on social media Monday after referring to President Donald Trump as a "vile" creature in an interview, prompting conservatives to accuse her of continuing to promote rhetoric that has led to political violence in recent years.

"He’s just a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the earth," Pelosi told CNN’s Elex Michaelson about Trump in an interview that quickly went viral on social media.

"You think he's the worst thing on the face of the Earth?" Michaelson followed up.

"I do, yeah, I do," Pelosi said.

When Michaelson asked why that was, Pelosi said, "Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives, he’s chilled the press, he’s scared people who are in the country legally."

The clip sparked controversy on social media from conservatives taking issue with Pelosi’s rhetoric.

"More dehumanizing Democrat language about Republicans," NRCC National War Room director Ben Petersen posted on X.

"FFS… this is so absurd," political commentator Piers Morgan posted on X . "Worse than Hamas terrorists? Iranian mullahs? Putin? Jong-Un? Democrat dinosaurs like Pelosi don’t know anything but over-demonising Trump. It’s why they’re polling so badly."

"There cannot be a ‘compromise’ with hateful Leftist charlatans," Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes posted on X.

"It’s an unbridgeable gap. We just have to win. Let’s do it!"

"I see Nancy Pelosi has ZERO interest in toning down the rhetoric," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X.

"Very sad to see what little was left of her addled, demented mind evaporate as she becomes fully engulfed in hatred," a Trump White House account posted on X. "Sick!"

When reached by Fox News Digital for comment, a spokesperson for Pelosi's office responded with a screenshot of a Newsweek article with the headline, "Trump Launches Attack on Nancy Pelosi: Disgusting Degenerate."

NBC News reported Monday that Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to "make an announcement" about her political future after Election Day on Tuesday, with unnamed sources anticipating the Democratic political giant is set to retire at the end of her term.

But when reached for comment on the report by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Pelosi made no mention of her stepping aside — nor about her long-term plans in general.

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 special election in California on Tuesday," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said. "She urges all Californians to join in that mission on the path to taking back the House for the Democrats."

"Yes on 50" refers to Democrats' campaign asking California voters to allow the state's legislature to temporarily sideline its nonpartisan redistricting commission in order to pass a new congressional map giving the left an advantage in the 2026 midterms.



Fox News Digital's Liz Elkind contributed to this report.