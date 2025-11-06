Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election, ending decades-long House career

President Donald Trump cheered ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's retirement in comments to Fox News' Peter Doocy

By Elizabeth Elkind , Peter Doocy , Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
Pelosi announces she won't seek re-election Video

Pelosi announces she won't seek re-election

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest on Pelosi's retirement announcement. Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham also weighed in on the news during 'America's Newsroom.'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not be seeking re-election after completing her current term, she announced in a video Thursday morning.

"There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.' The anthem of our city," Pelosi said in a voiceover.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward."

Pelosi has been a power player in U.S. politics for decades, having served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

OBAMA ENDORSES NEWSOM CALIFORNIA REDISTRICTING PROP 50

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Her most recent stint in power also saw Pelosi serve as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump during his first term. 

Her constant clashes with the president, including tearing up his State of the Union speech while sitting behind him as he delivered it in 2020, earned her the nickname "Crazy Nancy" by the Republican commander-in-chief.

Trump cheered Pelosi's announcement in comments to Fox News, "The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America."

He called her "evil," "corrupt," and "only focused on bad things for our country."

OBAMA WAS 'NOT HAPPY' WITH QUICK PELOSI ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS, BOOK SAYS

"She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice," Trump said.

  • Pelosi claps in Trump's face after State of the Union in 2019
    Image 1 of 4

    FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2019. (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

  • Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump shake hands in 2017
    Image 2 of 4

    FILE: President-elect Donald Trump greets House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional leaders as he arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017.  (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

  • Nancy Pelosi rips Donald Trump speech in 2020
    Image 3 of 4

    FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of Trump speech
    Image 4 of 4

    In 2020, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teared her printed copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address immediately after he finished his speech to a Joint Session of Congress. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Pelosi first came to Congress in 1987 after winning a special election to replace the late Rep. Sala Burton, D-Calif.

Rumors of her potential retirement had swirled for days ahead of the explosive news on Thursday, but Pelosi's spokesperson said she would discuss her political future after California voted on a referendum allowing state Democrats to redraw the state's congressional map.

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 election in CA. Any discussion of her future plans beyond that mission is pure speculation. As she has said, Speaker Pelosi will not make any announcements about her future until after Prop 50 is settled," spokesperson Ian Krager said Monday.

That measure, Proposition 50, passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday night.

The majority of Pelosi's five-minute video announcement focused on her career achievements during her decades in Congress.

She did not mention Trump or other adversaries, instead discussing reforms focused on San Francisco and some Democratic priorities like climate change.

The 85-year-old lawmaker is the second House Democrat to announce they would not seek re-election next year in as many days.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, one of the most vulnerable Democrats of the 2026 election cycle, announced Wednesday that he would not run for another term.

Rep Jared Golden with his arms crossed.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, July 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Golden blamed increased extremism by both Democrats and the GOP, as well as heightened political threats against his family and elected officials in general.

While Golden's seat is a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans, Pelosi's seat is all but assured to stay within Democrats' hands.

And she has already garnered two high-profile primary challengers before announcing her plans.

The most recent hopeful is state Sen. Scott Wiener, who announced his campaign late last month. 

Saikat Chakrabarti, a software engineer and left-wing activist who served as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is also in the race.

