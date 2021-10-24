Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump's name on CNN's 'State of the Union'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., briefly forgot former President Trump’s name during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union.

The interview was focused on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act when anchor Jake Tapper brought up President Biden's willingness to eliminate the filibuster in order to push the bill through Congress.

"So, that is President Biden saying that he is willing to entertain the notion of getting rid of the filibuster for Voting Rights Act and maybe for other things as well. Do you agree with him on that one issue that, at the end of the day, having some sort of voting rights bill is more important than preserving the filibuster, at least for that one vote?" Tapper asked.

TIM SCOTT WARNS DEMS' PLAN TO TAX UNREALIZED GAINS RISKS WRECKING THE ENTIRE US SYSTEM

"The most important vote right now in the Congress of the United States is the vote to respect the sanctity of the vote, the fundamental basis of our democracy. So, if there were one vote that the filibuster could enable to go forward, that would be the vote, and enable so much more, because we're talking about stopping the suppression of the vote and the nullification of the elections," Pelosi responded.

After insisting that the vote was "fundamental," Pelosi appeared to forget Trump’s name when discussing the past administration.

"Now mind you, just to remind, when what’s-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power—" Pelosi said.

"Donald Trump," Tapper reminded her.

"Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster to enable with simple majorities three justices to go to the Supreme Court for life. You would think that they could pull it back for the American people to have the vote," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also insisted that she supports efforts to eliminate the filibuster to support the Voting Rights Act.

"It’s the most important vote. It’s about the Constitution," Pelosi said.

Pelosi notably confused President Trump’s name with former President George W. Bush in 2018 when demanding for Devin Nunes’ removal from his position in the House Intelligence Committee.

"This is a cover-up by the Republicans to protect President Bush, excuse me, President Trump in this investigation," Pelosi said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi also infamously forgot George Floyd’s name in 2020 when discussing Democrats’ efforts to pass police reform legislation.

"And I said 'I'll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the Congressional Black Caucus who have shaped the bill, but I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name,' and he said it is, and so we’re very proud, we’re very proud to carry that," Pelosi said.