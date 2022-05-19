Rep. Mace blasts 'so-called tolerant left' as Supreme Court faces threats: Biden 'endorsed this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace warned that the "so-called tolerant left" can turn violent as the Department of Homeland Security sent a memo detailing recent threats against the Supreme Court in response to the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Mace called out President Biden for not clearly condemning protests at justices' homes and said protests of that nature should not be endorsed after her home was vandalized in 2021.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT SAYS PROTESTS OUTSIDE OF JUSTICES' HOMES ‘WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY HAVE THE OPPOSITE EFFECT’

REP. NANCY MACE: I know firsthand how violent these extremists, the tolerant – so-called tolerant left – can be when they showed up at my house in the middle of the night to spray paint it. I had my car keyed months before that. I've seen the threats that can happen that are, we know, threatening to our justices right now. I have to carry a gun when I am back home everywhere I go. And that is not the kind of world that I want my kids to grow up in.

And Joe Biden was supposed to be a unifier, and yet he's endorsed this idea that people can show up – which is, by the way, against the law under Title 18 of the U.S. Code of Law – at the justices' homes and protest. And protests, as you know, we've seen over the last couple of years, can turn violent. And this is not, this is un-American. It should not be endorsed and not okay in this country.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: