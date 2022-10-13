Nancy Grace exposes the powerful, heartbreaking side of America's crime crisis in Fox Nation live summit

As Americans are crippled by fear and violent crimes creep out of the major urban communities to pollute the suburbs, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace is digging deep into the crisis that has changed the lives of so many and the trajectory of a nation with "America's Crime Crisis," a summit hosted live in Atlanta and streaming on Fox Nation Thursday.

"Soft-on-crime activists have led to the most powerful country in the world now living in fear," Grace began.

"Most Americans [are] living in fear – fear not only for themselves but for their children and their families," she added.

Featuring insight from experts, crime victims, lawyers, law enforcement and more who all share in a deep desire to end rising homicides, burglaries, assaults and drugs taking communities by storm, the summit paints a gruesome picture of what characterizes one of the nation's top midterm election issues.

Despite a recent Monmouth poll citing crime as Americans' second-highest priority, the issue has quickly become partisan as Republicans and Democrats vie for hotly-contested seats ahead of next month's midterm elections. One of the most closely-watched contests is battle between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.

Grace led deep and insightful conversations about the partisan finger-pointing, flawed bail reform policies, soft-on-crime leaders and others issues that guests said have wrecked the U.S. justice system.

"It's time to have an honest conversation that doesn't just point fingers, but also talks about ‘Hey, these are the problems. How are we going to fix it?’" Fox News contributor Joey Jones said.

Atlanta residents weighed in on the catastrophic fentanyl crisis claiming more lives each day, fearfully wondering how to protect children from the deadly drug that now permeates the country and asking what efforts law enforcement authorities are using to snuff out drug deals on the streets and online and make sure every community can remain as safe as possible.

Though Grace and law enforcement experts said the risk is unlikely in some situations, it remains strong in others.

Grace sat down with Andrew and Dionne Butler, parents who lost their daughter to a fentanyl poisoning earlier this year and listened to their firsthand account of the horrors behind the epidemic.

The summit took a heartwrenching turn when the couple recounted the morning they learned they had lost their daughter to the deadly drug.

"I always woke her up every morning for school… and I went to wake her up, and she didn't answer, and I thought she was just really asleep, so I went over to touch her and she was cold," Dionne told Grace tearfully.

"[I think of it] every single morning when I get up, when I wake up my boys, even when I wake him up," she added, gesturing toward her husband.

"I don't think it is something that will ever go away."

