Nancy Grace doubles down on Maryland sheriff's warning on murder suspect: 'This guy will strike again'

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect linked to the murder of Maryland mother of five Rachel Morin and another crime in Los Angeles as the manhunt continues for the suspect. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Fox Nation "Crime Stories" host Nancy Grace doubled down on Maryland law enforcement's chilling warning the suspect could strike again.

CRIMINALS TAKING ‘FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LAX SENTENCING AS RETAIL, VIOLENT CRIME INCREASES: 'BECOMING MORE BRAZEN

NANCY GRACE: I agree with Sheriff Gahler, who I just spoke with in depth. This guy will strike again. Think about it. We already know of two attacks, the one in L.A., 2,600 plus miles away from where Rachel Morin was murdered on that hiking trail. The victim has been described as younger. Look at him. He's walking out without even bothering to put his shirt on. And he left DNA behind, which tells me this is most likely some sort of a sex attack on a young girl. Then he pops up 2,600 miles away and Rachel Morin is dead, naked, face up on a hiking trail, her face beaten severely. Now, the two MOs are different, yet similar. The connection – DNA. Now I know of another woman who has gone missing off a hiking trail about 55 miles away, Mariame Sylla. She hasn't been found. I don't have any DNA for her, but we already know of two instances of violent attacks. Why wait for the third one? This guy on the run. Now take a look at him. Muscular, weighs between 150 and 160, a very unique hairstyle. Very unique, which, of course, he could change, but if he's going to do his hair like that once, he'll probably do another unique hairstyle. That's who we're looking for. Look at this guy.

Morin's body was found on Aug. 6 in a wooded area on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland one day after she left home for a walk and didn't return.

DNA found at the crime scene matched a suspect wanted for a March home invasion and assault of a girl in Los Angeles.

Police released surveillance video of the shirtless man fleeing the Los Angeles home.

"This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While DNA from the two crimes match, the Los Angeles Police Department and local police, working with the FBI, have yet to identify the man connected to the violent crimes. This remains the "top priority," Gahler said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to Morin's disappearance or death to call 410-836-5430 or email RMTips@harfordsheriff.org.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.