CNN analyst: Trump is 'winning' war between himself and Robert Mueller after Capitol Hill hearings

It's no secret CNN isn't President Trump's favorite network, but even he would've liked what one expert had to say on Wednesday afternoon.

In the wake of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearings on Capitol Hill, the liberal network's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Trump is coming out on top in at least one battle of public perception.

Toobin said Mueller played his cards close to the vest during his testimony, and in doing so, ceded back control of the narrative to the commander-in-chief.

"[Mueller] said so much less than he could have said," he said. "He didn’t pass judgment beyond what was precisely in the report. And as we all know from watching tweets and watching the president, they are just so different.

"And you look who’s winning now, and it certainly seems like Donald Trump is winning between the two of them.

"I was struck by the enormous personal contrast between Robert Mueller and Donald Trump. They have a lot of common. They’re within months of each other in terms of how old they are, they were both raised in wealth, both Ivy-league educated. And in demeanor, and in approach -- they’re from different planets."

Mueller faced media criticism for appearing weak and confused during his testimony and at several points had to ask lawmakers to repeat themselves.

He was unfamiliar, at one point, with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial Steele dossier which was used to obtain a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign's Carter Page.

Mueller faced down Republican House members who grilled him on his personal political bias, while Democrats remained disappointed at his refusal to further expound on his final report. President Trump spoke with reporters following the hearing and said the GOP emerged victoriously.

"The Democrats lost so big today," Trump said outside the White House, "Their party is in shambles right now. They've got 'the Squad' leading their party. They are a mess," he said.

"The Democrats had nothing. And now they have less than nothing," Trump added. "I think they're gonna lose the 2020 elections, including congressional seats because of the path they chose."

