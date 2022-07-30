MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View."

Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk show, and sources familiar with the matter have told Fox News Digital she will be the next permanent co-host.

Cross began her rant against the hiring decision by blaming the media for former President Trump being elected: "Now, remember in 2016, after many, many members of the news media helped usher in this lunatic into the White House, the takeaway for many executives was, ‘Guys, we in the news didn’t pay enough attention to racist White people.’"

She specifically complained about efforts to cover Trump voters. "That’s how we got those ridiculous terms like ‘White economic anxiety.’ And those ‘Voters of the heartland’ segments with a bunch of White midwesterners in coffee shops that have never seen folks who look like this right here," Cross claimed as she pointed to herself.

"Then, there were all the deep dives in Trump country and print profiles of Trump supporters," she added.

Cross warned that, "They appear to be doing the same thing again," citing reports of her pending hiring.

The liberal MSNBC host hammered the network and Griffin: "Now, ABC has not made a formal announcement, but let’s please not forget that this tawdry turncoat Trump loyalist quickly morphed into an opportunist after voluntarily taking jobs with the Trump administration. Signing on to work for his regime knowing full well what Trump represented. And she rode his wave of open xenophobia and racism all the way to network television."

"According to Vanity Fair, she admits that she had a few sips of the Trump Kool-Aid every now and then," Cross said of Griffin, before declaring that the soon-to-be "View" co-host "guzzled down that Kool-Aid like it was the bleach your boss once said cured the ’rona."

Cross accused Griffin of writing "for a right-wing conspiracy website," WorldNetDaily, having "supported efforts of Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, when she worked for them on Capitol Hill," having "defended Trump after he asked the Proud Boys militia to stand back and stand by," and being "an election denier."

Cross went on to say that "nobody" was "impressed" with Griffin denouncing the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Concluding the "Tiffany’s Essay" segment, Cross condemned alleged media efforts to "normalize" former Trump administration officials.

Even Griffin’s soon-to-be fellow co-host Joy Behar last month criticized "recovering Trump addicts" trying to reform themselves by going on "The View."