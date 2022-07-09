Democrats' 'greatest crime' is 'working with' 'extreme Republican Party': MSNBC panel on 'Cross Connection'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, guest panelists told the host that the Democrat Party’s "greatest crime" has been "working with" the Republican Party, which has turned the American dream into the "American nightmare."

One of the panel members also sympathized with Americans who don’t want to celebrate Independence Day any longer because LGBTQ and racial oppression allegedly run rampant in the country.

During the Saturday morning political talk show, host Tiffany Cross spoke to MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi, liberal podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham and progressive activist Linh Nguyen to speak about Democrats’ frustration with their own party and good strategy going forward.

Amandi made a couple of extreme statements regarding the topic, starting with his advice that the Democrats "tell the truth" that Republicans have made an "American nightmare."

He continued, "And the truth right now is that we are living in an American nightmare. The American dream is in jeopardy, because of this Republican project – which again, authoritarian, wants to take away rights. It’s not a theoretical anymore. It’s happened for the first time in our history."

Amandi reiterated that this "extreme Republican Party has taken away our rights and I think the way you inspire people is by telling the truth." He then explained that Democrats who have been trying to find bipartisan ways forward are in the wrong.

"Dispel with this notion of working with the Republicans. I think that's the greatest crime that the Democrats have done so far," Amandi insisted.

He then declared, "There is no bipartisanship with an authoritarian, fascist, project."

Earlier in the discussion, podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham lamented the current state America is in supposedly because of conservatives and indicated she agrees with Americans that don’t feel like celebrating Independence Day any longer.

She told Cross, "it was fascinating to see the number of people who for the very first time ever decided, hey maybe July 4th isn't a holiday that I want to celebrate, because I don't feel all that free."

She then explained that many Americans are right to believe they don’t have the rights they thought they did. "Suddenly people are recognizing that the rights that they thought were automatic, that were inherent, because they are an American, because they have the racial identity or gender identity that they have, they thought that those things were secure. Well guess what? They are not."

The podcast host urged Democrats to communicate to their voters the "urgency of the moment." She also mentioned the "evil of Republicans" and that she will continue to "shout that from the rooftops," though she claimed that Democrats should try to avoid "yelling at young people to go and vote" despite the urgency, because it’s "not actually effective."