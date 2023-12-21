MSNBC's Reid claims US support for Israel’s war is like funding the Rwandan genocide

During MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Wednesday, host Joy Reid claimed American support for Israel’s war in Gaza is like if the U.S. "funded" and armed the Rwandan genocide.

In a discussion with former U.S. State Department official Josh Paul, Reid claimed the situation of Palestinians in Gaza dying amid U.S.-backed Israel's war against Hamas would be like if America supported the killing of almost 800,000 Tutsi people in Rwanda at the hand of the Hutu people in 1994.

She also invoked Darfur, claiming the Gaza situation is like if the U.S. funded the genocide of the Darfuri people in western Sudan.

The discussion began with the plight of Palestinians amid Israel’s war against the terror group Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre. Paul and Reid talked about dying Palestinians and the continued delay of a U.N. aid resolution to the region.

Paul stated, "You know, since America first vetoed the last ceasefire resolution earlier this month, 2,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. That’s our taxpayer dollars at work. You know, as you noted, 90 percent of Gazans currently do not have access on a daily basis to food. The U.N. today announced that the World Food Program had provided 2,300 meals yesterday to Gaza. That’s nowhere near enough."

Continuing to slam the U.S. support for Israel, Paul added, "So it is, of course, a humanitarian catastrophe. It is also a foreign policy catastrophe. President Biden has hitched the global credibility of America to the moral credibility of Benjamin Netanyahu."

He added that the alliance is a "disaster for us around the world."

Reid then followed up with her African genocide comparisons: "I think of Darfur, I think of Rwanda , I think of previous cases in which the United States would have watched seemingly helplessly as people died by the hundreds of thousands. And so, it’s, you know – Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo. "

"But in this case, unlike those cases, this feels like this is us doing it," she said, before declaring, "The human misery is being funded by the United States taxpayers."

Reid further lamented that the U.S. government won’t decrease its role in the conflict, despite American public opinion.

"Yet it doesn’t seem that U.S. public opinion has any impact," she said.

Paul agreed, and noted it’s as bad or worse than her comparisons.

He added, "Well, that’s right. I think U.S. public opinion, it’s important to note, has shifted a lot on this issue, and I think is in a different place than the American political establishment is on this. But at the end of the day, this isn’t like Somalia, or Rwanda, or Sudan, because this is our bombs. This is our weapons that we continue to flow."