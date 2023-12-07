UN secretary-general invokes rarely used power to demand cease-fire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres distributed a letter to members of the organization's security council calling for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, due to supposedly crumbling humanitarian resources.

The secretary-general invoked a rarely used power of his office on Wednesday to publish a letter to the members of the council expressing severe concern about the violence continuing to unfold in the Gaza Strip and increased inability to address the casualties.

"I am writing under Article 99 of the United Nations Charter to bring to the attention of the Security Council a matter which, in my opinion, may aggravate existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security," Guterres said in the letter.

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a while and for peace and security in the region. Such an outcome must be avoided at all cost."

Article 99 allows the secretary-general to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

The letter was addressed to President of the Security Council José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez but was distributed to all members of the council.

Throughout the message, Guterres goes into great detail about the casualties and deaths reported in the Gaza Strip.

The secretary-general also calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

"The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis," Guterres said in his letter to the member nations. "I urge the members of the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian crisis. I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent."

"The civilian population must be spared from greater harm," Guterres wrote. "With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means of survival can be restored, and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner across the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli Defense Forces are bearing down on Hamas' last major holdout in Gaza after finishing off the terrorist organization in the north.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will be taking security control of Gaza long after the war, potentially angering President Biden's administration.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.