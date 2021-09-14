MSNBC guest Katty Kay tells Fauci it seems 'crazy' she can travel US without vaccine proof

Journalist Katty Kay told Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday she found it "crazy" she could travel in the U.S. without having to show proof she had received the coronavirus vaccine.

Kay, who frequently appears on MSNBC, asked Fauci on "Morning Joe" if the government would start requiring travelers to show their vaccine cards, noting it was already "common practice" in Europe.

"It seems to me crazy that a year-and-a-half into this, you can still, I can still get on a plane to Boston or California and nobody is going to check me," Kay, who is British, said. "Do you think that needs to change?"

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said that step was "not on the table yet" but is "under consideration."

MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE CLAIMS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE CAN JUST WORK FROM HOME, HOMESCHOOL CHILDREN

"I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci said of air travel mandates a day earlier in an interview with The Skimm.

Kay's comment comes a day after her MSNBC colleague Stephanie Ruhle made what sounded to some like an out of touch statement, declaring that unvaccinated Americans can simply work from home or homeschool their children, failing to note how difficult it is for lower income families to do so.

"There’s always been a choice. If you do not want to get vaccinated, you can work from home, you can home school your children, you can shop online," Ruhle said Monday.

FAUCI TELLS STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY ATTENDEES HEALTH CRISIS ‘SUPERSEDES’ NEED TO DO ‘WHAT YOU WANT TO’

Some media figures and politicians have frequently scolded unvacccinated people as putting the vaccinated in danger, although the vaccines have proven to already provide strong protection against severe illness from COVID-19.

"Your personal choice ends where my right not to get killed by an infectious disease begins," New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."