Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.

There has been widespread confusion over vaccine rhetoric from the Biden administration, as a push to protect the vaccinated has become a common talking point, despite the vaccines already providing strong protection for those who've gotten them.

Harris’ tweet was no exception and was met with criticism and confusion.

"’Protecting the vaccinated’ is an odd argument since the vaccinated are already, you know, vaccinated. And the vaccine works in keeping one out of the hospital 99.99 percent of the time per the data," Fox News contributor Joe Concha responded.

Former Trump administration staffer Kyle Hooten asked, "Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?"

Fox News contributor Kate Pavlich called Harris’ message "bizarre" and noted the Biden administration appears to be "taking credit for something…the vaccine is supposed to do."

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on Harris’ message:

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people face a far greater chance of death from the COVID-19 delta variant, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.

The study monitored incident of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 U.S. jurisdictions during two periods between April 4 and July 17 in 2021. Findings showed that numbers for all categories were "substantially" higher in persons not fully vaccinated compared with those in fully vaccinated people.

After the second period, which occurred between June 20 and July 17, the study noted that not fully vaccinated individuals are 4.5 times more likely to get infected (89.1 per 100,000 vs .19.4), 10 times more likely to be hospitalized (7.0 per 100,000 vs .7) and 11 times more likely to die (1.1 per 100,000 vs .1) from the delta variant.

The period of time the study examined coincided with the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the United States.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.