MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP needs a 'de-Baathification' to rid support for Trump

MSNBC host Joy Reid is calling for extreme measures to separate support for President Trump away from the Republican Party.

During the network's coverage of Trump's second impeachment, Reid had an exchange with her colleague and former Bush aide Nicolle Wallace about the current state of the GOP.

"I wonder if you have thought through, kind of, how Republicans begin what someone on my team earlier today called de-Baathification of the Republican Party?" Reid asked. "And I wonder if Liz Cheney, her statement being the thing ... the Democrats used ... to explain why they needed to impeach Donald Trump, is there a little wing of the Republican Party that you think can do this sort of de-Baathification of the party? And can it work at this point?"

is a term widely associated with the Iraq government's efforts beginning in 2003 to purge the influence of the Ba'ath Party, which, according to a 2013 op-ed from Al Jazeera, was "so poorly designed and executed that it significantly contributed to the collapse of many state functions."

Regardless, Wallace appeared to agree with Reid's sentiment.

"Look, I think that the challenge is the rot is from the grassroots all the way to the presidency, so that the rot is at every layer," Wallace told Reid. "And you can call it rot because it's now criminal sedition but there are people that supported it from the grassroots all the way up to the White House."

Wallace went on to say that the Liz Cheney and the "Trumpism" wings of the Republican Party "can't co-exist."