Liberals blast media coverage of Graham’s 15-week abortion ban, say no such thing as 'late-term' abortion

Liberal media pundits took issue with outlets referring to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks by its title "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act."

On Tuesday, Graham announced that he would be putting forth the bill to the Senate as the abortion debate continues to rage following the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade in June.

Several Democrat politicians and progressive media pundits have attacked this legislation, but some liberal Twitter users took more issue with the reporting on the bill, claiming that "late-term" abortions, which generally refer to abortions that take place in the second and third trimester, do not exist.

"The Today Show" reporter Danielle Campoamor tweeted, "Friendly reminder: there’s no such thing as a ‘late term’ abortion. Reporters, news anchors and anyone else in the media — it’s our job to report the truth, not regurgitate anti-abortion talking points and pseudo-science. If you cannot report accurately do not ‘report’ at all."

Huff Post deputy editor Emily McCombs wrote, "I am once again reminding you that ‘late term’ abortion is not a medical term. It is a political construct the right uses to mislead people about the nature of abortion. Doctors and scientists avoid it for this reason. You should too!"

"’Late-term’ abortion is not a medical term, it's a made-up term that monsters like @LindseyGrahamSC use to scare people. Don't be fooled. Do be furious. Vote these f**kers out," head of Huff Post personal Noah Michelson said.

"A ‘late term’ abortion ban would ban abortion at and after 41 weeks. Just saying," abortionist and New York Times contributor Jennifer Gunter tweeted.

The American Independent senior political reporter Emily Singer added, "‘Term’ pregnancy is 40 weeks. There is no such thing as a ‘late-term’ abortion."

The Nation correspondent and frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal wrote, "Please stop calling Lindsey Graham's National Abortion Ban a ‘late term’ abortion ban just because that's what he calls it. He's lying about what it is. YOU DON'T HAVE TO REPEAT LIARS JUST BECAUSE THEY WANT YOU TO, media people."

Several progressive Twitter users also largely referred to the bill as a "national abortion ban," which to some could imply a complete ban, despite it being limited to only after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In addition, the bill includes several exceptions such as rape, incest and when a woman's life is in danger from a pregnancy.

The bill also includes a criminal penalty of up to five years for doctors who perform abortions after 15 weeks but explicitly bans the prosecution of women seeking abortions. Precautions must also be taken for children born alive after an abortion attempt, including having a physician trained in neonatal resuscitation on hand.

Graham’s bill marks the first national GOP effort to limit abortion access after several Republican leaders have imposed restrictions in their states in the wake of the fall of Roe.