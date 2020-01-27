MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggests Bernie Sanders wouldn’t stop his car to help an injured person

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was mocked on Monday for suggesting during an appearance on”Morning Joe” that Bernie Sanders wouldn’t stop his car to help someone injured on the side of the road.

Liberal news organizations have been criticized for downplaying Sanders’ 2020 presidential chances in favor of establishment Democrats such as Joe Biden and many felt Matthews’ comment was simply the latest example.

"Suppose you're lying on a road hurt, maybe you’ve had something happen to you, you fainted, whatever happened. Which of the candidates would stop their car and get out and help you? Which of them? Ask yourself that question and you’ve got your candidate, I think. Because I’m not sure about all of them,” Matthews said. “I think Biden wins that one pretty easily.”

Matthews added that Elizabeth Warren would “maybe” win that hypothetical before noting, “I don’t think Bernie wins it.”

“Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough laughed and hesitantly said he felt Sanders would help him.

“Joe, you’re covering yourself," Matthews said.

A Fox News poll released on Sunday showed that Sanders has pulled within three percentage points of Biden. The former vice president’s 3-point advantage is his narrowest to date, while Sanders is the favorite among very liberal voters and those under 45. Sanders also has the most Democratic primary voters who view him as honest and trustworthy.

Ironically, Sanders was lauded in 2018 for helping a student avoid being struck by a car while crossing a Washington D.C. street, as critics were quick to remind Matthews. Others took to twitter to simply condemn the MSNBC host:

Fox News’ Dana Blanton contributed to this report.