MSNBC's Al Sharpton claims 'you are insecure as a man' if you don't vote for Stacey Abrams

MSNBC host Reverend Al Sharpton claimed on Monday that men were "insecure" if they did not want to vote for Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

Sharpton appeared as a guest on "Morning Joe" discussing the potential impact of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the upcoming midterm elections. While one guest, All in Together Founder Lauren Leader, referred to the decision as a case to "undermine democracy" by limiting women’s rights, Sharpton suggested that "misogyny" ran deeper than that.

"The thing that speaks to me from what you are saying is I’m hearing it both in the faith community and the Black community: misogyny becoming more acceptable. I literally have Black men call my radio show saying, ‘well, we got enough Black women in power, you know Kentaji Brown-Jackson in the Supreme Court. We have vice President Kamala Harris. I don’t know if I want Stacey Abrams,’" Sharpton said.

Sharpton then pivoted to attacking these alleged callers for feeling "so insecure as a man" that they oppose Abrams.

"Who would not be proud of Stacey Abrams unless you are so insecure as a man that you feel that you’ve got to be manipulated by probably some provocateurs or the faith community that I don’t believe in women’s right to choose and women ought to be subordinate not leading? Did you read the Bible and forget the book of Esther and Ruth? Did they edit that out of your Bible? It’s becoming disturbing," Sharpton said.

Leader agreed with Sharpton’s comments and suggested that a women’s right to an abortion is linked to overall democratic rights.

"The point that I think is so important is in this time when so many Americans are concerned about the strength and durability of our democracy that we have to understand that these things go together, that the enfranchisement of all Americans, people of color, but women who are the majority of all backgrounds, that their full and equal participation at every level of our political process, that is the most fundamental building block of a stable and enduring democracy," Leader said.

She added, "We see it in Iran. We know it to be true in Afghanistan and everywhere around the world where women’s rights have been repressed. Those are the most repressive regimes for democracy for all, and that is true here too."

Fox News Power Rankings rated the election between Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a rematch of their original 2018 faceoff, as "lean Republican."