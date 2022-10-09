Abrams says it's 'fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts'

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams deflected a question Sunday about the longest timeframe she would be willing to allow abortions by declaring it’s a "fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts."

Abrams was asked by "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream, "If you were to become governor, where would you draw the line? 15 weeks? Viability? 36 weeks? What’s the limit?"

Abrams responded by criticizing what she described as the "arbitrary standards of timelines."

"What I’ve always said is that abortion is a medical decision that should be made by a doctor and the woman, and that the point of viability, as determined by a doctor, should always take into consideration the life and health of the woman," she said. "That should be the standard. But the arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts, that we know exactly where we are in the system – I mean in the term."

"And what doctors will tell you is that they need to make decisions based on the woman they are treating," she continued, "and what women will tell you is that they need the right to make the medical decisions that can save their lives and save their ability to control their bodies and their futures."

Abrams said limited access to abortions in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade negatively impacts Black women the most.

"We know that in Brian Kemp’s Georgia a black woman faces a lethal choice, and that is to either have a crystal ball and know she's pregnant before she can actually know or face forced pregnancy with very little support," she said.

"Unfortunately, unless I replace Brian Kemp, there will be a desert of access for Black women across the South," she added. "Georgia will be the only state, if I become governor, we will be the only state from Texas to South Carolina where women can have access to care."

Abrams, who first ran unsuccessfully against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 election, made headlines last month after telling an audience there was "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat six weeks into a pregnancy.

"There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks," Abrams said at an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. "It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

Fox News' Power Rankings has rated the rematch between Abrams and Kemp as "lean Republican."