MSNBC slammed as ‘freak show’ after host Chris Hayes melts down defending gender surgery for children

Conservatives ripped MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes for going on a rant against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., after the Republican signed bills that would ban gender surgeries for minors in his state.

Conservatives, like radio personality and Fox News Channel "Life, Liberty and Levin" host Mark Levin, called the network a "freak show" for broadcasting the obscene rant in which the MSNBC anchor yelled that DeSantis barring the medical practices is none of his "g------ business!"

Hayes’ furious commentary happened Thursday night in response to DeSantis signing several bills the day before that included a ban on transgender treatments for children and legislation regarding the use of pronouns in schools.

Before signing Senate Bill 254 , which prohibits anyone under age 18 from undergoing sex-reassignment surgeries or taking prescription-based cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria, DeSantis declared, "This will permanently outlaw the mutilation of minors. It will outlaw the surgical procedures and experimental puberty blockers for minors."

The governor added, "It will also require any adults receiving these surgeries to be informed about the irreversible nature and about the dangers of the procedures. It will give the courts temporary jurisdiction to intervene and halt procedures for out-of-state children."

Before signing House Bill 1069, DeSantis claimed it "makes sure that Florida students and teachers will never be forced to declare pronouns in school or be forced to use pronouns not based on biological sex."

DeSantis signing those bills infuriated Hayes, who used his Thursday night segment on the topic to denounce the Florida governor and his supposed "authoritarian" leadership. He began, saying, "Ron DeSantis’s dystopian, authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday. It bans all gender-affirming care for all minors in Florida, everyone 18 or younger."

Hayes couched the bill signing as DeSantis taking children away from families who have decided gender-affirming care is the best medical treatment for their child. He claimed, "That law also empowers state courts to change custody agreements if a child is receiving or is at risk of receiving gender-affirming care – meaning taking a kid away from a parent."

The anchor, continued, saying, "Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things that government can do. And now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida, and generally the conservative movement that endorses this, are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes."

After playing video of the bill signing, Hayes added, "Think about what this means right now – as I’m speaking to you – there are parents and families in Florida who have decided as a family, as parents, along with their doctors, that this health care, gender-affirming care, is the best care for their kids."

Addressing the GOP and conservatives supporting DeSantis, he said, "You may not like it! But you know what? It’s none of your, excuse me, g------ business!"

Twitter users blasted Hayes for the segment.

Levin shared the link and blasted the network that aired it, tweeting, "MSNBC freak show continues."

Commenting on Hayes’ tweet which echoed his monologue, conservative commentator Pedro Gonzales wrote, "Chris Hayes is fuming because DeSantis made it illegal in Florida for minors to be ‘transitioned’ by having their genitals mutilated and their bodies filled with dangerous drugs and hormones. He’s also lying to his audience about the details with euphemisms like ‘healthcare choices.’ This is just evil."

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker wrote, "Just to be clear here .. If @chrislhayes believes in parental rights so much, I guess he agrees that parents should be able to stop their minor children from having an abortion without their permission. Correct? Does he think parental rights are absolute?"

Conservative and Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott asked Hayes to be honest with his views, tweeting, "@chrislhayes, Honest question: Do you believe parents should be able to prevent their minor-aged children from getting gender-transitioning surgery?"

Journalist Graham Linehan observed, "Chris Hayes very invested in the mutilation and sterilisation of gay and gender nonconforming children."

