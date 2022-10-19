MSNBC, New York Times, 'The View' panic that voters care more about economy than 'threats to democracy'

Figures at MSNBC, The New York Times, Politico, and ABC News’ "The View" are panicking over voters being more concerned about inflation and the economy than "threats to democracy" as the midterms approach.

On Tuesday, a slew of network hosts agonized over a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that found a third of independent voters and a noteworthy sect of Democrats were open to supporting Republican candidates backed by former President Trump.

MSNBC’s "11th Hour" host Stephanie Ruhle asked political analyst Michael Steele how Democrats can get the American people to understand that a successful economy is only possible with a functioning democracy.

"If you’re wondering if that’s true, go look at China and Russia and ask those people how they’re feeling," Ruhle said.

Steele, a former Republican National Committee chair who's since left the party, wholeheartedly agreed with the MSNBC host, and urged her and the media to continue pushing the message about the dire state of American democracy.

"Put what you just said on a loop, and Democrats push that ish [sic] out on the street, and help people understand that without an underlying, functioning democracy, it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby," Steele said.

In the previous hour, "The Last Word" fill-in host Ali Velshi, alluded to the Russia-Ukraine war, and admitted that the state of the economy is important, but just not as important as the state of democracy.

"I fully get why a tank of gas, or a gallon of milk, or the rent on your house, or the price of a used car is really, really, really important," Velshi said. "It’s just not as important as losing your democracy—and we get to see this all over the world, right? In Ukraine, where what would they do to pay extra for a tank of gas, and not have Russia invade them and lose their democracy."

On MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," political analyst Anand Giridharadas saw the election as between "pro-democracy" and "pro-fascism."

"If you look at these polls—you’re just asking people on the street, it is a dead heat between democracy and fascism," he said.

MSNBC host Joy Reid took to Twitter to express her concern with the results of the recent Times poll, and claimed those who voted Republican were choosing "literal fascism."

"It's terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices," she tweeted.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Wednesday that democracy in the United States is in "existential peril," and said President Biden had essentially been forced to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to assuage voters who cared more about gas pries.

"We find ourselves in a situation where keeping gas prices low is key to preserving and strengthening the future of our democracy. And so here we are. Hence, Biden releasing oil from the reserves today," he said.

New MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki also conveyed dismay over the poll’s inference that voters were prioritizing the economy in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Holy moly siena/NYT poll ‘more than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election…' as they focus on economic issues," she tweeted.

On "The View," co-host Joy Behar said the results of the poll were both "sad and depressing," and claimed the American people did not fully understand the stakes in November.

"Well, what’s depressing is that the New York Times released a poll today that says that 70% of voters agree that democracy is under threat. But only 7% of voters rank a threat to democracy as a major issue this election cycle," Behar said. "I find that so depressing, I can't begin to tell you."

Behar added that she understands inflation concerns, but added that it was "ludicrous" to believe Republicans might solve those problems.

A Thursday report from the New York Times, reacting to its own poll, called voters "remarkably apathetic" for breaking from the media’s persistent warnings about dangers to democracy.

In its latest midterm election report, titled, "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority," the piece laid out how the poll findings reinforced the idea that the midterm elections will be largely defined by inflation and "other economic woes."

"These ostensibly conflicting views — that voters could be so deeply suspicious of one another and of the bedrock institutions of American democracy, while also expressing little urgency to address those concerns — may in part reflect longstanding frustrations and cynicism toward government," the report surmised.

Data from The New York Times/Siena poll also found a majority of registered voters believe the media a "threat" to democracy.

The poll details released Tuesday showed that a whopping 71% of respondents say "American democracy is currently under threat."

Among those who fear for democracy, 84% of them, or roughly 60% of all registered voters, view "mainstream media" as some sort of threat. A majority, 59%, call the media a "major threat to democracy" while an additional 25% call it a "minor threat to democracy." Only 15% who say democracy is under threat do not blame the media.

