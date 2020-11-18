MSNBC's Joy Reid's false 'fact-check' claims Moderna, Pfizer not part of Operation Warp Speed

MSNBC host Joy Reid got her facts wrong when she attempted to fact-check GOP lawmakers who credited Operation Warp Speed for progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna announced on Monday that interim analysis from a late-stage clinical trial showed its vaccine is 94.5% effective. On Wednesday, Pfizer followed that up with an announcement that its vaccine had been shown to be 95% effective following the completion of its trial.

The "ReidOut" host slammed Republicans for suggesting they "deserved credit" for their coronavirus response, quoting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; and Sen. Jon Thune R-S.D., all of whom credited Operation Warp Speed for the good vaccine news.

"I just want to fact-check real quick to remind y'all that the companies themselves that are producing these vaccines were not involved in Operation Warp Speed and have said as much, so that's a lie," Reid falsely claimed.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called out Reid's comments, declaring them "FAKE NEWS."

In July, Pfizer struck a $1.95 billion deal with the federal government to deliver 100 million dosers of the vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed. The money was part of an advance-purchase agreement, meaning Pfizer did not accept government money for vaccine development, unlike Moderna and fellow vaccine frontrunner Astrazeneca. Instead, the money will go toward the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

