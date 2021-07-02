MSNBC's Joy Reid doubts crime spikes are real because she hasn't heard 'anecdotes from friends' in cities

MSNBC host Joy Reid expressed doubt in the growing crime rate across the U.S. because she hasn't heard "anecdotes from friends" who live in the cities being affected.

On Friday, ABC News put out a tweet on its latest poll showing President Biden "underwater" among Americans when it comes to his handling of crime.

"JUST IN: The number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll," ABC News wrote.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CALLS BORDER CRISIS ‘NONEXISTENT,’ SLAMS NOEM, DESANTIS FOR SENDING NATIONAL GUARD

New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones slammed the tweet, denying that crime was at a "20-year high."

"Given that actual crime is not at or near a 20-year high, not even close to it, where do you imagine these perceptions have come from? Media cannot help itself," Hannah-Jones wrote.

Reid, the "ReidOut" host, appeared to agree.

"Solid inquiry. I've seen more TV stories about crime than the actual anecdotes from friends in NYC or other big cities bear out," Reid said to Hannah-Jones. "I mean summer is when crime always goes up and Shark Week happens perennially, despite the rarity of actual shark attacks. But it's ... odd for sure."

On Thursday, Reid similarly denied that there's any sort of crisis at the southern border during a monologue slamming South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for sending her state's National Guard to Texas.

"It would appear that our inaugural Absolute Worst is jealous of all the attention that our two record-holders, Republican Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Florida's Ron DeSantis and so she's sending South Dakota's National Guard troops roaming, deploying them to the southern border of Texas, joining MAGA sycophant DeSantis and the governors of Iowa and Nebraska in sending ‘help’ to the border," Reid said. "50 National Guard troops are being deployed in response to Greg Abbott's plea for more border security for a nonexistent crisis."

Reid has also downplayed the issue of critical race theory that has been at the center of a fierce debate in communities across the country.