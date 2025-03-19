MSNBC hosts forced to make on-air corrections to erroneous reports about Tulsi Gabbard

Expand / Collapse search
Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi were forced to correct erroneous reporting on Tuesday after their programs claimed that Tulsi Gabbard had said Trump and Putin were "very good friends."

MSNBC hosts Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi corrected erroneous reporting during their shows on Tuesday claiming that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had said President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin were "very good friends." 

"Last night we reported on excerpts of an interview between the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and an Indian TV news network in which she said that Trump was good friends with a world leader. We said that world leader was Vladimir Putin. But the full interview shows that Gabbard was referring to Trump and Indian Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi. Cleared that up," Ruhle said Tuesday during her MSNBC show. 

The Associated Press also issued a correction on the reporting on Tuesday, telling Fox News Digital in a statement that the story didn't meet standards. The statement added, "We notified customers and published a corrected story with an editor’s note to be transparent about the error."

Velshi issued a similar clarification during MSNBC's "The Last Word" on Tuesday.

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi were forced to make on-air corrections on Tuesday after erroneously reporting that Tulsi Gabbard said Trump and Putin were "very good friends." (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"Now, we said that world leader was Vladimir Putin, but the full interview was subsequently released, and it showed that Gabbard was referring to Donald Trump and the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi," Velshi, who was filling in for fellow host Lawrence O'Donnell, said. 

O'Donnell announced on the air on Thursday that he needed to take a week off from hosting, citing exhaustion over covering Trump's presidency. 

Ruhle knocked Gabbard on Monday for being "disconnected" with the majority of Americans after incorrectly reporting on Gabbard's remarks. During "The Last Word" on Monday, Jonathan Capehart hosted the program and referenced the erroneous report in a question posed to Michael McFaul, an MSNBC international affairs analyst. 

"Gabbard is saying out loud that U.S. and Russia relations are a shared mission. How dangerous is that?" Capehart asked on Monday after misquoting Gabbard.

AP, Tulsi Gabbard

The Associated Press removed a story about DNI Tulsi Gabbard on Monday. (Left: (Photo by Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images), Right: (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images))

Alexa Henning, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff, addressed the Associated Press headline on X this week. 

"The @AP is total trash. DNI @TulsiGabbard was referring to PM Modi & President Trump and this is the headline they publish. This is why no one trusts the maliciously incompetent and purposefully bias [sic] media. If this isn’t a clear example of pushing a solely political narrative, then nothing is," Henning wrote. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.