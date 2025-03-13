MSNBC host reveals he's taking a week off, citing exhaustion from Trump's presidency

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell revealed on Wednesday night that he was exhausted by covering President Donald Trump and that he was taking a week off from hosting his show, "The Last Word," lamenting that it was only day 52 of Trump's second term.

"I know you've pledged to cover and be here for the first hundred days of the Trump presidency. I hope you noticed that I did not make that same pledge," O'Donnell told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Maddow, who usually hosts her show once a week on the network, recently committed to hosting her program daily for the duration of Trump's first 100 days in office.

"This is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it's day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so I’m going to take next week off. And I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away. I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days," O'Donnell continued.

"We all tell each other, you have to take care of yourself. You got to pace yourself. You got to be in this for the long haul. So I can’t hold it against you, but I’m very sad," Maddow responded.

Maddow jokingly asked, "Can I go with you?"

"No, no, no. You said 100 days, you said 100 days. You can’t. One hundred days," O'Donnell said.

After his announcement and back-and-forth with Maddow, O'Donnell turned to Trump.

"And so America is at this hour completing the 52nd day of having a President of the United States whose brain does not work. Donald Trump’s brain is broken, badly damaged, as he exhibits every day. And once again, today, Donald Trump said something that would have gotten any other president rushed to the hospital for a neurological examination and an evaluation for dementia, for starters. That’s where they would have begun," he said, referring to Trump's comments about Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

O'Donnell notably interviewed former President Biden right before he left office, during which he lauded Biden and his policies.

"You combined domestic policy and foreign policy in a way that I’ve never heard another president do," O'Donnell told Biden during the late January interview.

O'Donnell also said Biden had the "largest list of domestic achievements" that he could think of.

