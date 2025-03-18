Associated Press removes story wrongly claiming Tulsi Gabbard said Trump and Putin are 'very good friends'

The Associated Press has retracted a story it published Monday which wrongly claimed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were "good friends."

"The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin 'are very good friends.' Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story," a statement from AP said.

The link to the original story displays a "page unavailable" message. The outlet published an updated piece reflecting Gabbard saying that Modi and Trump were good friends, including an editor's note at the end acknowledging the AP deleted the original article that contained "erroneous reporting."

"AP has removed its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘are very good friends’ because it did not meet our standards. We notified customers and published a corrected story with an editor’s note to be transparent about the error," the Associated Press told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Alexa Henning, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff, addressed the headline on X.

"The @AP is total trash. DNI @TulsiGabbard was referring to PM Modi & President Trump and this is the headline they publish. This is why no one trusts the maliciously incompetent and purposefully bias [sic] media. If this isn’t a clear example of pushing a solely political narrative, then nothing is," Henning wrote.

The AP has clashed with Trump's White House since the president took office, as the outlet was barred from certain White House events over its refusal to call the now-renamed Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also clashed with an AP reporter over tariffs in the briefing room on March 11.

"I’m sorry, have you paid a tariff? Because I have," AP reporter Josh Boak said during an exchange in the briefing room. "They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importers."

"And ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, as I said at the beginning, revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again," Leavitt said.

Leavitt called the reporter's questioning insulting.

"And I think it’s insulting that you are trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions that this president has made. I now regret giving a question to the Associated Press," she said, moving on to another reporter.