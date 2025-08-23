MSNBC host says he’s sick of 'snowflakes' slamming Cracker Barrel logo redesign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart almost lost his cool on Saturday when discussing the backlash against Cracker Barrel’s redesigned logo.

During an episode of MSNBC’s "The Weekend," Capehart and co-host Eugene Daniels criticized those outraged over the restaurant’s recent logo redesign, arguing that the backlash is a waste of time and another excuse for MAGA supporters to play the victim.

"There are real things people are concerned about, and they’re losing their minds over a redesign. What the — See? I’m trying not to curse," Capehart told his co-host.

CRACKER BARREL DISMISSES CRITICS AS 'VOCAL MINORITY' WHILE RIVAL RESTAURANT ADDS TO BACKLASH

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain angered people on social media last week when it revealed its newly redesigned logo that, for many online critics, removed the charm from the original.

The new logo does away with the illustration of an old man leaning against a barrel while seated in a chair. Instead, the text-only logo uses a new typeface against the familiar gold background.

In addition to the new logo and a new menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the chain has also remodeled the interior of its restaurants, going for a cleaner, more minimalist theme that has done away with some of the country decor that has become synonymous with the brand.

Many people were furious with the redesign. Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted that the logo change was "absolutely horrible," and asked, "When will they learn?"

Right-wing influencer "End Wokeness" commented, "Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino should face charges for this crime against humanity."

CRACKER BARREL CUSTOMERS 'HATE' RESTAURANT CHAIN'S NEW LOOK IN VIRAL SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS

Rival franchise Steak 'n Shake called out Cracker Barrel, stating, "Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things. At CB, their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the ‘old-timer’ from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away."

Capehart voiced his opinion on the logo redesign, calling it fine and saying he’s "sick" of the outrage.

"The logo is fine. Companies go through rebrands all the time. You know what I’m sick of?"

"Manufactured BS?" Daniels asked.

"Yeah, manufactured BS, but I’m so sick of the outrage of these snowflakes. There are so many things that offend them, that get them all upset, they’re shooting beer cans and burning hats and stuff like that," the co-host replied, referencing conservative-led boycotts, like the one against Bud Light for making a trans person one of the company's spokespeople.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Daniels linked the outrage to MAGA supporters, stating, "I think the manufactured outrage is also about them pretending to feel attacked. Because when you think about Cracker Barrel, as someone who’s been a lot as a kid in the South, you think about folks in the south. You think about folks who are probably MAGA voters, right? Those two circles are probably very close together."

However, Trump voters haven’t been the only ones speaking out against Cracker Barrel’s redesign.

The official X account for the Democratic Party shared a post Thursday that stated, "We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too."

A representative for Cracker Barrel previously told Fox News Digital in a statement about the new logo that the company's values had not changed.

"Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed," the company said. "And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000-plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known.

"Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.