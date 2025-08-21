Cracker Barrel dismisses critics as 'vocal minority' while rival restaurant adds to backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store customers have been vocal on social media about their disdain for the recent transformation of the Tennessee-based restaurant chain.

Those voices grew even louder after Cracker Barrel unveiled its new logo this week.

The new logo does away with the illustration of an old man leaning against a barrel while seated in a chair. Instead, the text-only logo uses a new typeface against the familiar gold background.

Cracker Barrel also rolled out a new menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner options and "refreshed restaurant remodels" as part of its "All the More" campaign, according to a news release.

Although Cracker Barrel chief marketing officer Sarah Moore touted the changes as "bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests," many people on social media had a far different perspective.

Benny Johnson, a YouTube content creator and conservative influencer based in Florida, wrote on X that the new logo is "absolutely horrible."

"When will they learn?" he added.

The responses were resoundingly negative.

"Not a cracker or a barrel in sight," one person wrote.

"It's worse than horrible. It's ... generic," wrote another.

"Massive downgrade," someone else noted.

"They literally just ruined the entire thing. Change it back!" another person demanded.

"This logo change feels like a war crime," said yet another commenter.

Even Steak 'n Shake had something to say about the Cracker Barrel backlash.

"This is what happens when you have a board that does not respect their historical customers or their brand," the Indianapolis-based burger chain wrote in part on its official X account.

Fox News Digital reached out to Steak 'n Shake for comment.

Others pointed out that Cracker Barrel seems to have lost its focus on food.

"They have been changing the menu and ingredients lately. It's not country cooking anymore," one person commented.

"The food has been substandard for a while," another said.

Moore told Fox News Digital in May that Cracker Barrel has been "listening to what the guests ask for – and examples of what the guests asked for are things like spaces that feel brighter, that feel less cluttered, more booth seating, more seating options, so our guests are more comfortable while they're dining with us."

She said fan favorites like the rocking chairs, peg games and antiquities on the wall aren't going anywhere.

"The things you love about us will stay," she said.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that the company is "very pleased with the trajectory of our remodeled stores."

"Feedback from both guests and team members has been overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience," the statement said.

"All of the elements of our remodels were informed by direct input from our guests and team members alike. These changes are for them."

Cracker Barrel added that "there may be a vocal minority who feel differently."

"However, the strong performance of these locations affirms that we are moving in the right direction," the statement said.

"We hope people who haven't yet visited a remodeled store will visit us and experience the country hospitality proudly on display at every table and in every dish."