Cracker Barrel unveils new simplified logo: 'Our story hasn’t changed'

Cracker Barrel debuted its new logo on Tuesday, removing the man resting on a barrel and leaving only the name of the restaurant serving southern-style comfort food.

The new design marks the first time in 48 years that the logo only features text.

The Old Country Store opened in 1969 with a text-only logo before adding the iconic image of the man sitting against a barrel in 1977.

Cracker Barrel said the new logo "is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

"Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all," the company said in its announcement.

The brand also said popular menu items like "farm fresh scrambled eggs and buttermilk biscuits" even served as inspiration behind the "hues of a refreshed color palette."

The new logo was revealed as part of its "All the More" campaign that also includes new menu offerings and a collaboration with country music singer Jordan Davis, who starred in a new commercial for the company.

"Cracker Barrel has always felt like home to me," Davis said in the announcement. "It's where the food hits just right, the people treat you like family, and the pace lets you slow down and take a breath. That’s something I try to bring into my music too; real moments that feel good and bring people together. I'm proud to be part of this next chapter and to celebrate what makes Cracker Barrel so special to so many."

The company is also offering customers in the U.S. a complimentary Classic Side with any purchase on Aug. 23 and 24 at its nearly 660 locations nationwide.

"We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us," Cracker Barrel Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore said. "Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed. With 'All the More,' we’re honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall."

The new design is just the latest aspect of Cracker Barrel's modern makeover.

Last year, the company updated the antique Southern feel of its interiors to a brighter modern vibe.

Moore told Fox News Digital earlier this year that the Tennessee-based restaurant chain has been testing "various levels of remodels."

"We've been very transparent about our goal of making our stores feel brighter and even more welcoming than they already are, while maintaining that country hospitality and charm that we're known for," Moore said at the time.