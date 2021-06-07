MSNBC host Al Sharpton to lobby Manchin on far-left voting bill: Report

MSNBC left-wing anchor Al Sharpton will reportedly lobby Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in hopes of convincing the senator to support the sprawling For the People Act voting legislation.

Sharpton will join other Democratic activists as what is being described as a "full court press" to convince to the senator to rethink his opposition to the far-left bill, which conservatives have decried as a federal power grab that usurps state election authority.

The news was first reported by New York Times reporter Astead Herndon. Fox News reached out to Manchin’s office to confirm the details but has not yet received a response.

LIBERAL MEDIA FUMES AT JOE MANCHIN OVER OPPOSITION TO FOR THE PEOPLE ACT, ENDING FILIBUSTER

Manchin published an op-ed Sunday announcing his opposition to Democrat-backed voting rights bill S.1, known as the For the People Act, and restated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster. The news was a blow to President Biden and Democrats as any major legislation will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome the filibuster.

In March, Sharpton threatened to accuse Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., of "supporting racism" over their refusal to eliminate the Senate filibuster.

"The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism," Sharpton said at the time.

Sharpton is no stranger to Democratic politics. During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, candidates courted the MSNBC anchor for his endorsement. He ran for the party's nomination himself in 2004 and is a reliable Democratic booster on his weekend program "PoliticsNation."

Manchin has been under fire by progressives on Capitol Hill and those in the media for his stances. Democratic lawmaker Rep. Mondaire Jones, N.Y., called his reasoning "unsound" and "unserious." Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., called Manchin the "new Mitch McConnell" Monday and accused him of trying to undo democracy.