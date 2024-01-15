Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Joy Reid accuses White Christian Iowans of wanting to have people of color 'bow down' to them

Reid argued that evangelicals support Trump because they believe 'immigrants' and 'brown people' are 'illegitimate Americans'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Joy Reid claims White Christian Iowans support Trump because they think he will take the country back for them Video

Joy Reid claims White Christian Iowans support Trump because they think he will take the country back for them

MSNBC host Joy Reid responded to former President Trump’s victory at the Iowa caucuses by condemning "White Christians" who support him.

MSNBC host Joy Reid responded to former President Trump’s victory at the Iowa Caucuses Monday by condemning "White Christians" who support him.

As the results came in, Reid told the panel of hosts she wished to discuss a specific data point about "White Christians," one she had discussed with Robert "Robbie" Jones, the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy." 

She recounted that he had told her that Iowa is about 61% White Christian, whereas the country as a whole is approximately 41% White Christian.

She asked him why this specific demographic supports Trump, despite his history of electoral losses, and read Jones' response, "’They see themselves as the rightful inheritors of this country, and Trump has promised to give it back to them.’"

Joy Reid on MSNBC

MSNBC host Joy Reid relayed a conversation she had analyzing White Evangelical support of former President Trump. (MSNBC)

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE IOWA CAUCUS UPDATES FROM FOX NEWS

Reid expanded and told her co-hosts, "All the things that we think about, about electability, about what are people gaming out, but none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours, and that everyone who is not a White, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American, is a less real American. Then you don’t care about electability. You care about what God has given you."

Later in the show, she argued that this ideology cannot be separated from its religious ties.

Donald Trump quiclkly wins the Iowa GOP presidential caucus

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a caucus site at Horizon Events Center, in Clive, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MEDIA, LIBERALS ATTACK ASIAN-AMERICANS AS PAWNS, DE FACTO WHITE SUPREMACISTS AFTER AFFIRMATIVE ACTION DEFEAT

"It is religion," she said. "And I think what we have to actually confront – and this is what the Democrats are going to face – is this is now what White evangelicalism is. It is Christian nationalism. That’s the name of it, right?" 

She then reiterated her earlier rhetoric from her talk with Jones that "White evangelical Christians of a certain mindset" think "that they own this country, that immigrants, that Brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans. They are less legitimate Americans than they are." 

Iowa caucuses countdown: Voters share what issues are important to them Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to say, "They’re not trying to convince people and win people over through politics. What they’re saying is, ‘We own this country, and everyone will bow down to us.’"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.