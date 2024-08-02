Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC host fact-checked after declaring that Trump failed to get Americans freed from Russia

'Only one of them was in custody when [Trump] was President,' said one X user

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Trump on Russia prisoner swap, WH foreign policy: Nobody respects Biden and Kamala Video

Trump on Russia prisoner swap, WH foreign policy: Nobody respects Biden and Kamala

Former President Trump weighs in on the Russian-U.S. prisoner swap deal, Iran's reported plot to assassinate him and a report saying that the U.S. would lose in a conflict with China.

Social media users called out MSNBC anchor Katie Phang after she claimed that former President Trump failed to free several Americans imprisoned in Russia, given that some of them were taken after he left office.

Two of the three American citizens and a U.S. green card holder who were freed in a prison swap between the United States and Russia on Thursday were detained during the Biden administration. Despite this, Phang took the opportunity to criticize Trump for "never" bringing them home. One user called out the flimsy charge, which prompted Phang to double down.

"You got a problem with it? Take it up with Trump, who, again, didn’t bring them home. President Biden did," Phang stated on the social media platform Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES: PRISONER SWAP DEAL WITH RUSSIA

Trump and Evan Gershkovich

Former President Trump previously said he would get Evan Gershkovich home if elected again, but the reporter was freed on Thursday as part of a massive prisoner swap with Russia and other countries. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post/Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)

Three American citizens – Wall Street Journalist Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva — were freed from Russian custody along with one American green-card holder, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and a dozen others, on Thursday. Whelan was arrested by Russia on spying charges in 2018, when Trump was in office.

Despite Gershkovich, Kurmasheva, and Kara-Murza all being imprisoned while Biden was in office, the president slammed Trump during a White House press conference on Thursday announcing their return home. Biden criticized Trump for not securing their release during his presidency.

A reporter asked Biden, "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could’ve gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that?"

"Why didn’t he do it when he was president?" Biden shot back before exiting the room. The president’s retort delighted members of the press. CNN anchor Dana Bash called it a "mic drop moment" from the president, while Phang ran with his claim on X.

WSJ REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH RELEASED BY RUSSIA IN PRISONER SWAP; PAUL WHELAN ALSO BEING FREED

The MSNBC anchor shared the clip of Biden’s retort, and commented, "#truth Trump repeatedly said he could bring them home. He never did."

Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich waves as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich waves as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

A conservative X account slammed the journalist, commenting, "Must you demonstrate your hackiness every single day? Two of the three Americans were wrongfully detained during Biden's presidency. It's good to see our lame-duck president being, well… lame."

Phang replied to the user, defending her point. "Trump never conditioned his ability to return any American hostage on being President. You got a problem with it? Take it up with Trump, who, again, didn’t bring them home. President Biden did."

Another user made the same criticism of Phang’s original statement, saying, "Only one of them was in custody when [Trump] was President."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 