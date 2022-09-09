MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong.

He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on Earth, though it was happening. The host also explicitly claimed that pro-lifers are "perverting the Gospel" by making abortion a major moral issue.

Scarborough embarked on his anti-Christian, pro-abortion screed on Friday in response to the news that the South Carolina Senate rejected a near-total abortion ban on Thursday.

Angered at the idea that an abortion ban was even conceived in the state, he tried to educate Christians on their own moral beliefs. He began, explaining that he was raised as a Southern Baptist, knows the Bible and remembers how Jesus said nothing against abortion.

"As a Southern Baptist, I grew up reading the Bible – maybe a backslidin’ Baptist but I still know the Bible – Jesus never once talked about abortion. Never once, and it was happening back in ancient times. It was happening during his time. [He] never once mentioned it," Scarborough declared.

He then took aim at pro-life Christians directly, accusing them of "heresy." "And for people perverting the Gospel of Jesus Christ down to one issue? It’s heresy."

Scarborough suggested that Christians "angry" over his words should go back and look through Scripture to see his point.

Condescendingly, he stated, "Why don’t you do something you haven’t done in a long time? Open the Bible, open the New Testament, read the red letters. You won’t see it there!"

"And yet, there are people who are using Jesus as a shield to make ten-year-old raped girls go through a living and breathing hell here on earth," he continued.

And he wasn’t finished yet, adding, "They’ve also conveniently overlooked the parts of the New Testament where Jesus talks about taking care of the needy, taking care of those who are helpless, who live a hopeless life."

Scarborough then slimed the pro-life Republican legislators pushing the South Carolina ban, stating, "These state legislators believe that life begins at fertilization and ends at childbirth."

The oldest Christian traditions, including the Roman Catholic Church, have always taught the first half of Scarborough’s last claim, that life begins at fertilization, or conception, though until the point of natural death. This teaching is reinforced by Scripture and found throughout Christian tradition.

Famous American Catholic leader, Bishop Robert Barron, recently called out President Joe Biden for being a Catholic and promoting the "indefensible position" of being pro-choice. Barron claimed that abortion "is the most pressing moral issue of our time," as well.