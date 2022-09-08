Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives.

The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III.

The pope repeated the observation Thursday in audience with his pontifical representatives — prelates of the Catholic Church that represent the papacy in foreign nations around the world.

"The tempest of the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed various limitations on our daily lives and our pastoral activities," the pope said. "Now it seems that the worst is over, and thanks be to God, we can meet again."

"But unfortunately, Europe and the entire world are convulsed by a war of particular gravity, in terms of the violation of international law the risks of nuclear escalation, and the grave economic and social consequences," Pope Francis continued. "It is a 'piecemeal' third world war, to which you bear witness in the places where you carry out your mission."

The pope made a similar comment during his Aug. 31 general audience, where he acknowledged the anniversary of World War II's dramatic beginnings.

"Tomorrow you will remember the anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, which so painfully marked the Polish nation," the pope said before referencing the current era as the "third World War " and saying the overarching conflict will most likely play out piecemeal, unlike previous global wars, according to Vatican media.

Pope Francis has referenced his "piecemeal" World War III observations since the beginning of the unprovoked Russian invasion into Ukraine.

"A few years ago, it occurred to me to say that we are experiencing a third world war fought piecemeal," the pope told editors of news outlet La Civilta Cattolica back in June. "Today, for me, World War III has been declared."

The pope referred to the possibility that the war was "either provoked or not-prevented," and that there was "interest in testing and selling weapons."

The pope previously laid the blame for the war on weapons manufacturers and arms dealers , whom he claimed were happy to see their products tested in conflict.

"What is before our eyes is a situation of world war, global interests, arms sales, and geopolitical appropriation, which is martyring a heroic people," the pope told the outlet.

