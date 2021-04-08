MSNBC host links Biden to Reagan, but top Republicans have a different comparison

MSNBC host Ari Melber claimed Wednesday the GOP is in panic mode because President Biden has managed to rally quite a few "Biden Republicans" to his side, comparing the current White House occupant to former President Ronald Reagan in that regard.

Melber suggested Biden has as much ability to unite lawmakers as Reagan, who was nicknamed The Great Communicator, but leading Republicans scoffed at the comparison.

"Could Biden be to the Republican Party what Reagan was to the Democratic Party? A leader who found a way to build a following with some of the other party's voters, regardless of the D.C. politicians?" Melber asked on his program Wednesday night.

The host mused Biden and the Democrats are adopting the "Reagan Playbook."

Congressional Republicans wondered where Melber and others are finding Biden's so-called party unity.

"The only bipartisanship President Biden has inspired is against his far left progressive agenda," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a statement provided to Fox News. "There was zero Republican support for the Biden Blue State Bailout and there is even less support for the Biden Boondoggle."

Washington Post columnist Max Boot, known for frequently reminding readers that he has left the GOP, shared Melber's prediction that Biden Republicans will bring down the party in a recent piece.

"The GOP can’t be saved," he wrote. "Center-right voters need to become Biden Republicans."

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project shared Boot's op-ed, with the commentary, "The GOP can't be saved. We may see 'Biden Republicans' emerge from the ashes of the party."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a lengthy statement to Fox where he scoffed at comparing Biden to Reagan. He argued Biden was more like Reagan's "malaise" messaging predecessor, Jimmy Carter.

"President Biden inherited a recovering economy, Operation Warp Speed’s life-saving vaccines, peace in the Middle East, and a safer border, including a nearly completed wall," McCarthy said. "He had the opportunity to build on these historic successes by working with Republicans to get Americans back to work, back to school, and back to health.

McCarthy went on to hit him for promising unity but instead "pandering to his left-wing base," noting the massive partisan coronavirus stimulus package that received no Republican votes, pressuring Major League Baseball to move its All-Sta Game, and the illegal immigrant surge at the border.

"Now, he wants Congress to pass a so-called infrastructure package that spends less than 6 percent on repairing roads, bridges, and highways, but includes the largest tax increase in half a century," he said. "Reaganomics rebuilt the economy, restored Americans’ confidence, and won the Cold War. Bidenomics will rebuild the Swamp, raise taxes on working-class Americans, and bankrupt the country. Joe Biden isn’t Ronald Reagan. He’s Jimmy Carter."