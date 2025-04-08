MSNBC guest disparages Trump voters for choosing 'felon,' not wanting to 'elect a Black woman'

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude called out voters who supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election on Monday during an MSNBC interview, arguing those 78 million people voted for someone who wants to "destroy the republic" because they "didn't want to elect a Black woman."

"I don’t know what it’s going to take for 78 million Americans to deal with what motivated them to make this, and the choice that they’ve made, we have to just be honest, is to literally throw the republic into the trash bin," Glaude told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

Glaude and Wallace were discussing the Supreme Court temporarily freezing a lower court order that required the Trump administration to return by midnight a Maryland resident, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador last month. The government has acknowledged that Garcia's removal from the U.S. was an "administrative error."

"We chose a felon who is more interested in loyalty, who is more interested in retribution, who is more interested in grift than in democracy, and we chose a felon because we didn’t want to elect a Black woman," Glaude continued.

"So to read that, to actually explicate that is to say we would rather destroy the republic than for that to have happened, and until we grapple with it, there’s no amount of protesting I could do, there’s no amount of resistance that could come into play to actually force 78 million people to grapple with what motivated them to put themselves in this position," he added.

Wallace agreed with Glaude, with the host saying, "you’re right in that 78 million people voted for someone who wants to shred the Constitution."

He further argued that discrimination was at the center of Trump's support.

"There’s this sense, this tragic dimension of the American project where the extension of basic democratic principles, the idea that dignity and standing should be accorded to anyone, no matter their gender, no matter where they’re from, no matter their color. That has been challenged because some people believe that, by definition, they ought to be superior to others, and that the country should be organized in such a way to ensure that fact. And we have been willing to do monstrous things in defense of it," Glaude said.

"People have been using it in some ways, Nicole, for their own self-interest," he added.

Glaude similarly criticized Trump supporters in December, a month after the president was elected.

While speaking to Wallace on her show in December 2024, he insisted that hatred, greed and selfishness were at the center of Trump's political movement.

"So we have the collision of greed and hatred right in front of us and that’s at the heart of Trumpism, of MAGAism. It’s always been greed, always been selfish, it’s always been hatred, and now it’s in full, full view," Glaude said.

He said in November that Trump had won because "Whiteness" was under threat, receiving some pushback from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle at the time.

"So there’s this sense, right, that Whiteness is under threat – the demographic shifts. The country is – all of these racially ambiguous children on Cheerios commercials are confusing the hell out of me," he said during a Nov. 8 appearance on Ruhle's "The 11th Hour."

Ruhle said, "Eddie, a lot of people voted because their life’s too damn expensive." Glaude dismissed the notion that people voted for Trump because prices were high during the conversation.

"They voted for a crook, a person who they know is doing everything to undermine the so-called country that they love. And then they’re telling us the BS, that it’s economics. We know that’s not true. We know it’s not true," Glaude added.