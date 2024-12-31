MSNBC analyst says 'hatred' has always been at heart of MAGA

MSNBC political analyst Eddie Glaude Jr. argued during a conversation on the network on Monday that hatred, greed and selfishness were at the center of President-elect Donald Trump's political movement.

"So this is a really important point, right? In the sense that you’ve always had these three components and Ronald Reagan was able to balance them in interesting sorts of ways. And so we have here is the plutocrat, right, in Elon Musk, right? Greed, you know, pulling, kind of advancing his interests, and you have right-wing populism, right-wing populism that sometimes is expressed in terms of an emphasis in the American worker, but it takes the form of xenophobia, it takes the form of nativism, it takes the form of hatred," Glaude said, noting the three elements of the modern Republican Party are corporatists, libertarians and nativists.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace emphatically agreed with Glaude during the conversation and argued that understanding Trumpism was essential to beating it.

"So we have the collision of greed and hatred right in front of us and that’s at the heart of Trumpism, of MAGAism. It’s always been greed, always been selfish, it’s always been hatred and now it’s in full, full view," Glaude said.

Glaude encouraged people to understand the fissures in Trump's movement, as he and Wallace discussed disagreements among members of the party with regard to H-1B visas.

MAGS figures online argued after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared their support for H-1B visas for skilled laborers.

But another faction of Trump's base, led by Steve Bannon, is against H-1B visas. Bannon called the visa system a "scam" that "takes American jobs and brings over what essentially become indentured servants at lower wages."

Trump has said he supports H-1B visas and acknowledged using them at some of his properties.

Others have lashed out at Trump and his supporters ahead of the end of 2024, including ex-CNN host Don Lemon.

Lemon said Trump supporters were a "cult" and asked bluntly, "How stupid and dumb are you?"

Lemon called supporters of Trump "dumb f---ing idiots" and mocked their "stupid MAGA brain," during an episode of the Don Lemon Show .

"You're so f---ing stupid and you deserve it. You f---ing deserve it because you're so dumb," he said. "Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity."

