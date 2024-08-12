MSNBC guest compares Trump to Hitler's final days in bunker over his Harris AI crowd claims

Former President Trump's false claims that Vice President Harris used Artificial Intelligence to generate a crowd at a recent rally is proof that he's "completely lost it," anti-Trump attorney George Conway said on Monday.

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," co-host Jonathan Lemire asked Conway to react to Trump's Truth Social post over the weekend where he accused his 2024 opponent of using AI to generate a fake crowd at a rally last Wednesday at an airport hangar near Detroit Metro Airport.

"Donald Trump is so rattled about crowd sizes, he’s taking up conspiracy theories from the fever swamps of the right, elevating it, maybe even believing it," Lemire posed to Conway. "It just wreaks of desperation."

Conway, an outspoken Trump critic, called the former president a "deeply psychologically disturbed" individual who shared "narcissist" and "sociopath" traits like dictators throughout history.

"As I’ve been yammering about for five or six years now, he’s a deeply unwell man. He is a deeply psychologically disturbed individual. If he were a member of your family, you’d be taking him, you’d be staging an intervention and taking him into a psychiatric hospital," Conway argued.

"He is, as I’ve been saying, a narcissistic sociopath, a pathological narcissist and a sociopath as defined by the American Psychiatric Association. These are, historians will tell you, the traits of authoritarian dictators throughout history. And what we’re seeing now is, as you put it, an implosion. This, I believe, is what ultimately was always going to happen. The final implosion of Donald Trump," he continued.

Conway compared Trump's "delusional" post about crowd sizes to Adolf Hitler's behavior during the final days of World War II while hiding in his bunker.

"I mean, it’s like Hitler when Hitler was moving around divisions that didn’t exist in the last 10 days of the war in the Führerbunker. He has completely lost it. This post is beyond question, delusional," the attorney claimed.

On Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social: "Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!" He also posted a zoomed-in photo purporting to show the plane's reflection without any people in it as evidence of this theory.

Fox2Detroit reported an estimated 15,000 people showed up to the rally, which was also livestreamed and photographed by news outlets. AI experts told CNN they could find "no evidence" photos posted by the Harris campaign were digitally altered.

Conway claimed that the former president was running scared because if he didn't win the election he would be "going to jail" because of his legal cases.

"He realizes he’s under more pressure than ever because he’s not just running for the presidency, he is running for his freedom. He’s going to go to jail if he does not win the presidency, and he can see that now. And that’s why he’s doubling down on the unreality," he continued.

A majority of Trump's legal cases are currently in limbo after he secured a victory from the Supreme Court in his presidential immunity case last month.

The Harris campaign dismissed Trump's claim in a post on X.

"1. This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan 2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week... Low energy?" the Kamala HQ X account posted in response to Trump's Truth Social post.

Fox News Digital contacted the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.