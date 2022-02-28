MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to be a "bulldozer" to the alliances preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from achieving his foreign policy objectives while also using corruption to undermine the Constitution.

"Trump was installed as the President of the United States in order to weaken the alliances that were preventing Putin from achieving his goals; alliances like NATO, our relationship with our European partners, our relationship with Ukraine," Kendzior told host Tiffany Cross.

"Trump was put in as a bulldozer, and he was also put in … as a bulldozer to the Constitution, to our system of checks and balances, to our system of institutional trust, and the unwillingness of people in the United States to confront the brokenness of those institutions, whether through financial corruption in recent years, or age-old systemic problems like the endemic racism that holds our country up, has contributed to that," she added.

Kendzior didn't go into detail as to how she thought Trump was "installed" as president rather than elected, and Cross failed to challenge the false claim.

Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November 2016, winning with 304 electoral votes to Clinton's 227.

Clinton did, however, capture a plurality of the popular vote.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week following weeks of speculation as Russian troop numbers swelled at the border between the two countries and in neighboring Belarus.

The war is still ongoing as Russian and Ukrainian forces have continued clashing across the country with the full human and infrastructure cost not yet fully known.