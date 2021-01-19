CNN political director: DC COVID memorial lights like 'extensions of' Biden's 'arms embracing America'

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to take the oath of office and CNN's political director is already providing a glimpse of how his network will "embrace" the incoming administration.

On Tuesday, Biden presided over a ceremony along the National Mall to pay tribute to the 400,000 American lives that have been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the ceremony, lights were turned on in their memory.

David Chalian, a CNN vice president who guides the network's political coverage, was rhetorically knocked head over heels by the memorial.

"The contrast on display tonight was so stark, I mean those lights that are just shooting out of the Lincoln Memorial along the Reflecting Pool, it's like almost extensions of Joe Biden's arms embracing America," Chalian gushed.

CNN BOSS, POLITICAL DIRECTOR SPIKED HUNTER BIDEN CONTROVERSY, AUDIOTAPES REVEAL: 'WE'RE NOT GOING WITH' STORY

"It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms," he continued. "And contrast that with the video you just saw of a disgraced president, on his way out, at his lowest point in his presidency, at the very end here, by himself, fighting for his political movement to live on."

Chalian's remarks led to mockery on social media, with many critics suspecting such flattery will become the new norm during the Biden presidency.

"Not even North Korean TV would say this. Just listen. LOL. Damn," journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote.

"This is a top ten most embarrassing things ever said on CNN. And that ain’t easy..." The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin declared.

"This is so embarrassing," The Daily Caller's Greg Price reacted. "The coverage RT gives to Putin won't even be as glorious as what CNN's coverage of the Biden administration will be for the next four years."

NY TIMES EDITOR MOCKED FOR BIDEN FANFARE AS PRESIDENT-ELECT LANDS AT JOINT BASE ANDREWS: 'I HAVE CHILLS'

"Does this commentary fall underneath indecent exposure statutes?" Washington Examiner commentator T. Becket Adams quipped.

"I really can't take four years of this fawning -- and you know it will get worse, right?" radio host Jason Rantz wondered.

"2021-2024," The Hill columnist and Fox News contributor Joe Concha predicted.

Chalian was frequently invited on CNN's air during the 2020 election to weigh in on the presidential race. Behind the scenes, however, he appeared to aid the Biden campaign. In December, leaked audio obtained by Project Veritas reveal Chalian told staff during an Oct. 14 conference call that they would be avoiding the explosive reporting from the New York Post about Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, we're not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden," Chalian is heard saying. He later insisted the report was "giving its marching orders" to the "right wing echo chamber about what to talk about today."

"Obviously, Hunter Biden's lawyer is quoted in the New York Post piece," he added, "and we'll just continue to report out this is the very stuff that the president was impeached over, this is the stuff that Senate committees looked at and found nothing wrong in Joe Biden's interactions with Ukrainians, and now having an email that perhaps there was a meeting with someone from Burisma, it seems [to be] Rudy Giuliani's sort of 'dream-o-vision' of how to throw stuff at the wall in these closing days of the campaign."