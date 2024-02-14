MSNBC contributor, longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin dating George Soros' son

MSNBC contributor Huma Abedin revealed on Valentine's Day that she has started dating the son of billionaire liberal donor George Soros.

Abedin, the 47-year-old longtime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shared a photo posted by 38-year-old Alex Soros on Instagram, showing the pair cozying up behind a table full of roses at a restaurant booth in Paris.

The debut of the progressive power couple comes seven years after she divorced from her first husband, disgraced Democratic politician Anthony Weiner.

GEORGE SOROS HANDED EMPIRE TO SON, ALEX, WHO IS ‘MORE RADICAL’ LEFTIST, ACCORDING TO STUDY OF PAST RHETORIC

Abedin has been a staunch Clinton ally since she began interning for her in the White House back in 1996. She went on to work for her as a top aide in the State Department, the Clinton Foundation as well as Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. She joined MSNBC in 2022.

Abedin herself was engulfed in a major scandal in 2011 when her then-husband Weiner, a New York congressman at the time, was caught sexting after posting a lewd photo on his Twitter account, which he initially claimed was hacked.

FORMER CLINTON STAFFER HUMA ABEDIN NOT RULING OUT RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE: ‘NEVER SAY NEVER’

"The first thing out of my mouth wasn’t ‘How could you do this to me?’ or ‘I thought that you loved me.’ The first thing I said was, ‘You mean you’ve been lying to the whole world for a week??,'" Abedin wrote in her 2021 memoir. "'Anthony, you have people counting on you. You owe them the truth!’ ‘I know,' he said. ‘I have to go back and deal with the consequences.’"

Weiner's exploits played an indirect role in the 2016 election, as the seizure of his laptop in the investigation of his criminal sexting behavior set off a chain of events that led to then-FBI Director James Comey re-opening the investigation into Clinton's private email server.

Weiner faced multiple rounds of sexting allegations and infamously used the alias "Carlos Danger." Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was caught sexting with a minor.

Abedin divorced Weiner in 2017 after seven years of marriage. They share a son.

Alex Soros has been making headlines ever since he took control of his father's mammoth multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF) in June 2023. Since then, he's been jet-setting around and meeting with top Democratic officials, former President Bill Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis. Alex Soros has also visited President Biden's White House at least 20 times, records show.

ALEX SOROS HUDDLED WITH TOP DEMOCRATS SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OVER HIS FATHER'S NONPROFIT EMPIRE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soros has posted dozens of photos of himself and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear the most often on his social media feeds. He also posted a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, "Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!"

Critics have said Soros will be "even more radically leftist than his father" based on his past rhetoric and social media activity.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to his report.